Technological Advancements in Glycomics Instrumentation

According to the new market research report “Glycomics/Glycobiology Market by Product (Enzymes (Glycosyltransferase, Glycosidase), Instruments (HPLS, Mass Spectrometry, MALDITOF), Kits & Reagents (Glycoproteins)), Application (Diagnostic, Drug Discovery, Oncology), End User – Global Forecast to 2021″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the Glycomics/Glycobiology market along with estimates and forecasts of the revenue and share analysis.

The global glycomics/glycobiology market is poised to reach USD 1,211.4 million by 2021 from USD 649.5 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.3%. Factors such as increasing government and private funding for glycomics and proteomics research and growing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the key drivers for the growth of the market. Whereas, the high degree of consolidation is expected to restrict the entry of new players in the market, and thereby hinder its growth.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, oncology, immunology, and other applications. In 2016, the drug discovery and development segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This growth can be attributed to increase in R&D activities for the development of novel drugs and therapies.

The key players in the glycomics/glycobiology market include Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), New England Biolabs (U.S.), ProZyme, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.).

