Rising Demand in the Real Estate and Industrial Sectors to Propel the Demand for Pozzolana Cement Market

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research, the pozzolana cement market will record significant growth owing to the rising demand in the real estate and industrial sectors across the globe. The report titled, “Pozzolana Cement Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026,” anticipates that the global market will grow remarkably during the forecast period.

Pozzolans are natural or synthetic materials that contain silica in reactive forms. They generally react with calcium hydroxide generated by hydrating cement to form additional cementitious materials. Pozzolana needs to be in a finely divided state so that silica can be combined with calcium hydroxide (liberated by the hydrating Portland cement) in the presence of water and form calcium silicates with cement properties. Volcanic ash, calcined clay, fly ash, and silica fumes are the pozzolanic materials primarily used for hydraulic structures, mass concreting works, marine structures, masonry mortars, and plastering.

Pozzolana cement is ecofriendly and made of natural recycled waste. Therefore, it is largely used in making quality building materials with the efficient use of natural waste. This helps lower environmental pollution. Additionally, pozzolana cement offers good resistance against sulfate attack; hence, it is used in hydraulic structures, marine structures, construction near seashores, dam construction etc. Being a very fine cement, it is advisable to use pozzolana cement for plastering works. Pozzolana is economical and costs lower than other materials. It also does not alter the properties of cement.

Demand for pozzolana cement is primarily high in real estate, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. The performance of the pozzolana cement industry is largely dependent on the overall economic growth of the country. The pozzolana cement industry is capital-intensive; therefore, it needs significant investment over the long term. It is vital for manufacturers to establish plants in close geographical links between cement production and mining sites in order to reduce costs and transportation time for carrying raw materials. Hence, the pozzolana cement market is highly consolidated; a few established players dominate the market.

