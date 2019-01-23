Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market – Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2025

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Snapshot

Medical nonwoven disposables have become essential products in the healthcare industry. Globally, they are becoming increasingly important in preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and incontinence problems in adult populations. The rising number of patients infected with HAI and the increasing incidence of surgical site infections (SSIs) have propelled the demand for nonwoven disposables. The use of sterile disposable non-woven drapes and sterile surgical gowns in hospital settings has gained traction in reducing the rate of SSI.

A number of preoperative and postoperative infection prevention guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO) have mandated the efficacy of medical nonwoven disposables in reducing the rate of cross-contamination and preventing patients picking up infections on the operating table. This has bolstered the adoption of medical non-woven disposables across hospitals in various developing and developed nations. In addition, constant advances in nonwovens production technologies and improving healthcare infrastructure in several developing countries is expected to boost the demand for nonwoven disposables in the healthcare sector.

Several prominent manufacturers are engineering fabrics that are sterile, excellent liquid-repellent, and have significant anti-bacterial and flame retardant functionalities. This is anticipated to accentuate the medical nonwoven disposables in the coming years. The rising number of surgical procedures and the rapidly rising geriatric population in developing regions are the key factors catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the rise in uptake of disposable adult incontinence products in developed nations such as the U.S has boosted the market.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Overview

The global market for medical nonwoven disposables is expected to exhibit a healthy growth rate in the coming years. The growing awareness among patients regarding the advantages and preventive measures from different type of infections is likely to boost the demand for medical nonwoven disposables across the globe. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to contribute significantly towards the development of the market in the coming years.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Key Trends

The increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and the tremendous rise in geriatric populations are the major factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. In addition, the rising prevalence of incontinence and the rising focus on technological advancements in this field are estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

On the flip side, the easy availability of alternatives is expected to restrict the growth of the global medical nonwoven disposables market in the next few years. Nonetheless, the rising awareness concerning incontinence products have resulted in the acceptance of such products is predicted to supplement the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Market Potential

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the average prevalence rate of hospital acquired infections in the U.S. and Europe is growing at a significant rate. As a result, the medical nonwoven disposable products are being used extensively for their ability in order to prevent bacterial contamination among patients.

The leading players in the global medical nonwoven disposables market are focusing on innovating and introducing safe, new, and value added products. Moreover, the introduction of premium quality, non-woven medical apparels and hospital clothing with latest fabric technology is predicted to provide safety and a high level comfort to the patients. This is estimated to generate promising and lucrative growth opportunities for players in the near future.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical perspective, North America is anticipated to account for a key share of the global medical nonwoven disposables market in the next few years. A large number of population make use of disposable adult incontinence products in the U.S. is one of the major factors is anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the North America in the next few years.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness a healthy growth in the next few years. The increasing geriatric population, especially in China and Japan is a key factor estimated to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future. In addition, the growing awareness among consumers and the rising number of hospital acquired infections are projected to accelerate the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market in Asia Pacific throughout the forecast period.

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Competitive Analysis

The global market for medical nonwoven disposables is extremely competitive and fragmented in nature, owing to the presence of a large number of players operating in it. In order to create a brand name and expand their market presence, the prominent players are focusing on innovations and new product development. Moreover, the increasing number of collaborations is expected to encourage the growth of the overall market in the near future.

Some of the prominent players operating in the medical nonwoven disposables across the globe are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Polymer Group, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Domtar Corporation, Covidien, and Mediline Industries, Inc. As per the research study, several new players are anticipated to enter the market, which will strengthen the competitive scenario in the next few years.

