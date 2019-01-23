Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market Report 2019-2023

The latest trending report Global Oilfield Drilling Fluids Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Oilfield process chemicals are specialty chemicals used in the oil and gas industry for a smooth flow of operations. They are extensively used in the resource area or fields during the exploration and processing phases of oil and gas. The use of various types of oilfield process chemicals is increasing in upstream operations of the oil and gas industry for enhancing the efficiency of the exploration process.

This report focuses on the Oilfield Drilling Fluids in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Oilfield Drilling Fluids is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Halliburton

Newpark Resources

Schlumberger

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-based fluids

Oil-based fluids

Synthetic-based fluids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

