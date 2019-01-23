Global Financial Leasing Market Share, Key Players Insights and Development Trends 2019-2024

A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Financial Leasing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Financial Leasing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Financial Leasing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Financial Leasing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

CDB Leasing

ICBC Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

BOC Aviation

Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd

CMB Financial Leasing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sale and Leaseback

Direct Leasing

Leveraged Lease

Straight Lease and Modified Lease

Primary and Secondary Lease

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aviation

Ship

Construction Machinery

Medical Devices

Railway Transportation Equipment

