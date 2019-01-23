Dynamic Glazing Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue, Manufacturers and Forecast 2023

MarketResearchFuture.com has announced the addition of “Global Dynamic Glazing Industry 2018 Market Research Report” to their Database.

The dynamic glazing market is majorly driven by the rising investments into the construction of commercial buildings. Dynamic glazing helps in reducing the consumption of energy and promoting a sustainable design of the building infrastructure. Dynamic glazing allows dynamic control of enclosure light and heat flow, resulting in significantly more energy savings than comparable static solutions. Dynamic glazing allows the occupant to control its surrounding environment by tinting a window either by using the flip of a switch or by raising and lowering a shade positioned between panes of glass, which drives the growth of the market.

The key players of global Dynamic Glazing market include Guardian Industries (U.S.), Beautex Industries Pvt. Ltd (India), Corning Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A (France), Research Frontiers, Inc.(U.S.), Pleotint LLC(U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc.(U.S.), GPD Group (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.(Japan), GlasNovations, Ltd. (U.K.) and others.

Based on all types of technology, the electrochromic segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. Electrochromic has the ability to reversibly change its visible light transmission and solar heat gain coefficient at the touch of a button or in response to sensors. The availability of larger size electrochromic glazing glass, higher volumes, improved exterior color aesthetics and non-rectangular shapes has further contributed to the growth of the electrochromic segment in the dynamic glazing market.

Based on end-user, the market for dynamic glazing has been segmented as residential, commercial, transportation and others. The commercial segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the rapid improvements in construction of commercial buildings and offices. Dynamic glazing is also extensively used for commercial purposes in marine, hospitality, aviation industries and others

Dynamic Glazing market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Europe is dominating the dynamic glazing market, owing to high popularity of dynamic glass as a building material and huge investment in this region by major key players such as Saint-Gobain SA. North America is also witnessing steady growth due to supportive government policies for energy efficient products and presence of key industry players such as Guardian Industries and Corning Inc. In Asia-Pacific, however, the dynamic glazing market is booming due to increasing demand for energy efficiency, heat & light control, and automated shading, which will generate more revenue, thus helping in the market growth.

Dynamic glazing products are the products used in construction activities that possess the ability to change performance properties. The dynamic glazed windows and doors change the performance automatically for responding to control or environmental signal. The dynamic glazing market is expected to grow with 10% CAGR during the forecast period.

This study provides an overview of the global dynamic glazing market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Dynamic Glazing market by its technology, application, end-user and region.

By Technology

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Device

Photochromic

Thermochromic

Electrochromic

By Application

Day lighting performance

Glare Control

Energy Savings

Heat Gain

By end-user

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Others

By Region