Water and Wastewater Pipes Market – Global Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2023

About Water and Wastewater Pipes

While water and wastewater pipes can be manufactured using different types of material such as concrete, steel, ductile iron, and clay, plastic seems to be the most preferred material type widely used by manufacturers in the global water and wastewater pipes market.

Plastic is increasingly being preferred as a suitable material type to manufacture water and wastewater pipes owing to its inherent features such as corrosion and abrasion resistance, high durability against dynamic pressure and climatic conditions, and affordable pricing.

Covered in this report

Over the next five years, Water and Wastewater Pipes will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water and Wastewater Pipes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by product type:

Concrete Material

Steel Material

Ductile Iron Material

Clay Material

Plastic Material

Segmentation by application:

Municipal

Industrial

Agricultural

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Aliaxis

JM Eagle

Tenaris

Vallourec

Welspun

Georg Fischer

GERDAU

ThyssenKrupp

Atkore International

ISCO Industries

Advanced Drainage System

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes by Players

4 Water and Wastewater Pipes by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Water and Wastewater Pipes Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

