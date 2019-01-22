Synthetic Linalool Market – Global Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2023

Synthetic Linalool Consumption Market Report is a comprehensive, professional report provides a detailed overview of major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends and strategies impacting the global market along with estimates and forecast of revenue and share analysis.

Synthetic linalool, which is chemically identical to linalool that is fractionally distilled from lavender oil, but it is not derived from a plant. Synthetic linalool is a good replacement of natural linalool due to its cheap price. However, some quality of natural linalool still can’t be achieved by synthetic linalool. For example, natural linalool is more popular in pharmaceutical industry due to its optical rotation

BASF is one of the initial producer of synthetic linalool with experience of more than decade. DSM acquired the linalool from Roche in Switzerland and soon became a major supplier of linalool in Europe. NHU started the production of Linalool since 1999. After so many years of development, it has become the largest exporter of Linalool in the world.

Linalool is also used as a chemical intermediate and has found its usage as a scent in 60–80% of perfumed hygiene products and cleaning agents including detergents, soaps, shampoos, and lotions. Linalool is used by pest professionals as an insecticide against fleas, fruit flies and cockroaches.

Over the next five years, Synthetic Linalool will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 100 million by 2023, from US$ 81 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Synthetic Linalool market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

