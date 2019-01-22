StoreHippo adds cutting edge multi-vendor e-commerce features for new generation marketplaces

StoreHippo®, the leading SaaS ecommerce platform, has taken another leap in offering futuristic solutions by adding more features to its multi-vendor ecommerce solution. The latest addition to the extensive multi-vendor features will make the processes of B2B and B2B multi-vendor ecommerce marketplaces even more streamlined for the business owner. Also, there are enhancements that will make the marketplace more engaging for the users on their smartphones.

StoreHippo’s advanced multi-seller features aim to automate processes, reduce manual intervention and simplify the overall flow. Along with this, using PWA (Progressive Web Apps) they have enabled the stores to look feel and function just like mobile apps.

StoreHippo has already been offering comprehensive features for vendor management, vendor registration, seller ledger (accounting) and separate dashboards for each vendors. With the new features, the admin dashboard becomes even richer and allows the admin a bird’s eye view of end-end to end processes on the marketplace.

StoreHippo’s latest additions to the multi-vendor ecommerce solution are ;

1. More extensive control of vendors with enhanced vendor management tools, approval flow and inventory management

2. A site that functions exactly like a native mobile app without a need to create apps for iOS or Android

3. Mobile admin that enables to run and manage the business on the go

4. Provision to set up vendor specific discounts for running vendor based promotions

5. Adaptive payments that automatically splits the order amount into vendor and admin commission part and sends to respective accounts from the payment gateway.

6. Simplified taxation where the vendor has full control over taxes and claim benefits based on their location or order volume.

7. Customizations which allow different design themes for various devices to enhance user engagement

8. Vendor comparison by customers to keep them hooked to the site rather than move to other sites searching products and comparative prices

9. Fast and discounted integrated shipping with ShipKaro®, gives better control over logistics and streamlines supply chain

Rajiv Kumar, Founder & CEO of StoreHippo, says, “ We have seen businesses create the identity for their brand with StoreHippo’s marketplace solutions and our aim was to facilitate them further. Our focus was to make our multi-vendor solution more rounded and ready to create next-generation marketplaces which are not only easy to manage but also get the maximum mobile traffic and conversions. Our clients have been able to optimize processes with recent changes to the features. Also, they have reported significant improvement in their mobile conversions. ”