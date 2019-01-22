Soil Moisture Sensor Market: Growth, Trends, Company Profiles, Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2023

According to a new market research report titled “Soil Moisture Sensor Market by Type (Volumetric and Water Potential), Application (Agriculture, Residential, Landscaping, Sports Turf, Weather Forecasting, Forestry, Research Studies and Construction), & Geography – Global trends & Forecast to 2020” , the global soil moisture sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% between 2015 and 2020 and reach USD 206.2 Million by 2020.

Increasing adoption of modern agriculture techniques using soil moisture sensors has helped improve the farm productivity and reduce the water consumption significantly. The agriculture application dominates the overall soil moisture sensor market. Agriculture application sees the highest deployment of soil moisture sensors due to its ability to monitor soil moisture in different fields and accordingly save critical water resource by avoiding over irrigation.

The report covers all the aspects of the soil moisture sensor market, namely, opportunities, drivers, and restraints in detail. In this report, the overall market has been divided into three major segments—type, application, and geography. This is a growing market based on types; it is segmented into volumetric soil moisture sensors and soil water potential sensors.

Volumetric soil moisture sensors are further segmented into probe, TDT, and capacitance, while soil water potential sensors are further segmented into tensiometer, gypsum block, and granular matrix. The application sector includes agriculture, residential, landscaping and ground care, sports turf, weather forecasting, forestry, research studies, and construction. Increasing demand for soil moisture sensors to manage golf turfs is likely to boost the growth of the market for the sports turf application and would grow at highest CAGR of 21.6% during this period. The Asia pacific region is likely to highly utilize soil moisture sensors for research studies due to a large number of agriculture research projects in China and Japan.

The geographical split of the soil moisture sensor market has been included in the report. The overall market has been divided into four major geographical regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World, including the Middle East and Africa. Among all, the Americas lead the soil moisture sensor market in 2014 and expected to lead the said market in the future. The APAC region is expected to have an increasing demand for soil moisture during the forecast period.

Major players in the soil moisture sensor market are the Decagon Devices, Inc. (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), IRROMETER Company, Inc. (U.S.), Delta-T Devices Ltd. (U.K.), Sentek Pty. Ltd. (Australia), AquaCheck (Pty) Ltd. (South Africa), Acclima, Inc. (U.S.), and Stevens Water Monitoring Systems, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

