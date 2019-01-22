How to Play Jeopardy with Alexa

Alexa by Amazon is getting more and more popular. This Amazon endeavour is the darling of many smart house owners. It is a digital assistant that recognizes as well as responds accordingly to its master. Now it is going to be your companion by exploring its gaming feature. Alexa is going to rejuvenate the 80’s American game show. You can feel the same zeal to win the game and can relive your old memories as well. Amazon updates the original version of the game show with an extra option and new set of questionnaires. It is not only helping you to enrich your general knowledge but also undergo the excitement and enthusiasm of real-time gaming experience. Alexa has different versions of Jeopardy based on the age group and interest.

How to play Jeopardy?

Your game is on the womb of your Alexa. Command following steps to your Alexa and it will present you the hue of gaming around you.

Aware you Alexa and command it to open jeopardy by saying “Alexa, play Jeopardy!”

Alexa resumes it on your Echo device.

Note: You can ask Alexa to open the different version of Jeopardy like Teen, sporty etc. also.

Alexa gives you an introduction related to Jeopardy game, how to answer and other related information.

It asks you to choose the category in which you want to answer. Select your category.

Now, it is going to start, listen to the question very carefully and then answer the question by selected the right option.

If you want to listen to it again, just ask Alexa to repeat it again.

Answer the question. You can avoid “Alexa” word while answering the option.

If you do not answer the question, the game closes itself without notifying you.

Alexa throws a set of question to you. Each set consists of six questions. If you answer all sex questions, Alexa informs then correct answers of the question. It also gives you the feedback and your performance.

Alexa asks you to compare yourself with others who participated in this set of question.

In case you skip the game someday, you can ask Alexa to play the previous day question.

Every day an Alexa user gets three new questions. If you have been not playing it for some time, you can play it once.

In case, you left the game in the middle. You can simply command Alexa to resume it from the previous point or from where you left it.

So, with Alexa Jeopardy, anyone can enjoy the cheer of the game as well as improve your knowledge without any special allocation of time for it. You can play Jeopardy along with your regular job, while watching TV, playing with your kid etc.

