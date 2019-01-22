Global Home Automation Market Projected to Touch $81,645 million by 2023

Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new report titled “Global Home Automation Market” to its wide online database. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the home automation market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the growth of the home automation market during 2018 – 2026. It also focuses on restraining factors, market drivers, and opportunities of the home automation market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the home automation market’s growth throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Bn and Million Units) across various geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and Rest of the World.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which offers a widespread view of the global home automation market. Porter’s Five Forces analysis is also provided to understand the competitive scenario in the global home automation market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein the market segments, for instance applications and technologies are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the home automation market, every geographic region mentioned in the report, is provided with an attractiveness analysis.

A market overview chapter in the home automation market report explains the market trends and dynamics, which includes the market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. Market outlook and key market indicators have also been provided globally in the report. Additionally, the report also provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by the market leaders in the home automation market. Market introduction chapter assists in gaining an idea of different trends and services related to home automation along with their applications, technologies, and channel of delivery.

The study provides a decisive view of the global home automation market, by segmenting the market on the basis of application into safety and security system, lighting system, entertainment system, heating ventilation and air conditioning, and other controls. Safety and Security System applications are further bifurcated into video surveillance, and access control. Further, video surveillance is divided into hardware, software, and services. Hardware is further bifurcated into security cameras, monitors and others. Access Control applications are further bifurcated into biometric access control, and non-biometric access control. Biometric Access Control is classified into facial recognition, iris recognition, fingerprint recognition, and others. Furthermore, lighting system applications are bifurcated into drivers & ballasts, relay, sensors, dimmers, switches, and others. The Entertainment System is further segmented into home theater system, audio video control systems, and others. The Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning application is divided into actuators, sensors and transducers, control valve, thermostats, energy meter, and others. Furthermore, the Other Controls applications are bifurcated into smart locks, smoke detectors, and smart plugs. By technology, the market has been classified into wired and wireless. Wired technology is further divided into power line communication (PLC), Ethernet, and fiber optics, and wireless technology is further classified into ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Others. Based on channel, the home automation market is classified into luxury, mainstream, DIY (Do It Yourself), and managed. The report provides a detailed breakdown of the home automation market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report highlights the competitive scenario within the home automation market, thus ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights for the home automation market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

On the basis of geography, the report provides topline numbers for the home automation market at country level. The North American market is bifurcated into Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is analyzed across Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Northern Europe, and Southern Europe, and takes into consideration Russia, Hungary, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Rest of Europe. The APAC home automation market provides top line market revenue and volume at country level which include China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Similarly, Central and South America region includes Brazil and Rest of South America. Rest of the World region covers the G.C.C. countries, South Africa, and Others. This report provides all the strategic information required to understand the home automation market along with its application and channel of delivery.

he research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary sources such as annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred. Further, for this report we have specifically focused on data from Association for Advancing Automation, The International Society of Automation, and the Measurement, Control & Automation Association among others.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the home automation market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc. These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home automation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as home automation investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC, ADT LLC, Google Inc., Amazon Inc., AMX LLC, 2GIG Technologies, and SmartThings Inc.

The home automation market has been segmented as follows:

By Application

Safety and Security Video Surveillance Hardware Security Cameras Monitors Others Software Services Access Control Biometric Access Control Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Others Non Biometric Access Control Lighting System Drivers & Ballasts Relay Sensors Dimmers Switches Others (Accessories) Entertainment System Home Theater System Audio Video Control Systems Others Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Actuators Sensors and Transducers Control Valve Thermostats Energy Meter Others Other Controls Smart Locks Smoke Detector Smart Plugs



By Technology

Wired Power Line Communication (PLC) Ethernet Fiber Optics

Wireless ZigBee Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others



By Channel

Luxury

Mainstream

DIY

Managed

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Hungary Rest of Eastern Europe Western Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Western Europe Southern Europe Spain Italy Rest of Southern Europe Northern Europe Norway Denmark Sweden Finland Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Central and South America Brazil Rest of South America Rest of the World (ROW) GCC Countries South Africa Others



