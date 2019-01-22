Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Research Report with Latest Technical Development and Industry Trends, Forecasted till 2023

TechSci Research has been effectively engaged with offering far reaching market research information concerning different perspectives which are related to industrial reference and financial specialist utility. This specific research report titled “Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Research, By Solution (Antivirus, Firewall, Anti-Spyware, Anti-Phishing, Endpoint Application Control and Others), By Services (Managed Services, Maintenance & Support and Training, Consulting & Integration), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (It and Telecom, and Others), By Company and By Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2023” has been added to the wide online database of TechSci Research which talks about the present and in addition future market situation. Seekers can get to information related with market volume, regional expanse as well as competitive landscape in the Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market. With the end goal to study development patterns of the market, this study also centres around market elements, which discusses drivers, restraints, and opportunities to impact the concerned market amid the period until 2018 to 2023.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market is projected to reach USD 1.9 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of over 12% during 2019-2023 owing to advancement in technologies and increasing hacking has increased the need for endpoint security system. Moreover, benefits such as cost-effectiveness and scalability have also pushed the demand for cloud endpoint protection solutions across the globe. Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The SME’s segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the next five years owing to growing investments in cloud-based technologies across the globe.

Based on region, North America region led the cloud endpoint protection market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well owing to presence of major vendors in the region and adoption of cloud associated services. Moreover, the APAC region is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing investments and growing technological advancements. The key players in the market are Cisco Systems, Webroot, Vipre Security, Comodo, Trend Micro, among others.

Some of the leading players in the Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market are Sophos, Symantec, Avast, Commvault, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, Webroot, Vipre Security, Comodo, Trend Micro etc.

TechSci Research calculated the market size of Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. TechSci Research sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by TechSci Research.

