Fungicides Market to Expand At a CAGR of 4.4% due to 2025

Global Fungicide Market: Overview

Fungicides are biocidal chemical compounds used for destroying and inhibiting growth of fungi and fungal spores. The product helps in controlling disease, preventing disease and increasing crop productivity. Fungicides helps in improving the storage quality of harvested fruit and products such as cereals, grains, etc. Few of the examples of fungicides that are available in the market and are efficient are mancozeb, chlorothalonil, metalaxyl, strobilurin and others.

The report estimates and forecasts the market on the global, regional, and country levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.

The study includes drivers and restraints for the fungicides market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the fungicides market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.

Global Fungicide Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the fungicides market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein crop type and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for fungicides between 2017 and 2025.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the fungicides market by dividing it on the basis of crop type and geography segments. The fungicides market has been segmented into oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables and others based on crop type. Crop type segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.