Automotive Data Logger Market Size, Share, Trends Forecast To 2023

Advanced technology is aiding the automotive sector for optimizing various functionalities in automobiles. Automotive data logger is one such system that is utilized for diverse purposes which include simple performance evaluation to complex development of latest applications. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report asserting that the global automotive data logger market is forecasted to expand at a significant CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023 and reach the valuation of USD 4.75 Bn by the end of 2023 form USD 3.13 Bn in the year 2017

he developed regions have witnessed an inclination towards the adoption of electric cars. The developing regions are following the same trend. This, in turn, is forecasted to augment the global automotive data logger market over the next couple of years. Furthermore, industry leaders have shifted their focus towards the deployment of electronic architectures in modern vehicles for optimum efficiency. It is likely to favor the proliferation of the market through the projection period.

The prominent players in the Automotive Data Logger Market are-

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Technologies (the U.K.), Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany), Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany), Harman International (the U.S.), Racelogic (the U.K.), National Instruments (the U.S.), TTTech Computertechnik AG (Austria), Xilinx (the U.S.), Intrepid Control Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), Dewesoft d.o.o. (Slovenia), HEM Data Corporation (the U.S.), Danlaw Technologies India Limited (India), MEN Micro Inc. (the U.S.), Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), MadgeTech, Inc (the U.S.), Influx Technology (the U.K.), NSM Solutions (India), myCarma (Canada), and Transtron Inc. (Japan).

Automotive Data Logger Market Segmentation:

By Application

Pre-sales

Post-sales

ADAS & Safety



Automotive Insurance



Fleet Management



OBD

By Channels

CAN & CAN FB

Ethernet

FlexRay

LIN

By Connection Type

Bluetooth/Wi-Fi

SD Card

USB

By Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

The global automotive data logger market, by region, has been segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas currently accounts for a dominant share of the global market. It is expected to retain its dominance towards the end of the forecast period. The factors such as technological innovations and its early adoption are expected fuel demand for automotive data loggers in the region. The rapid inclination witnessed towards the adoption of electric cars is likely to work in favor of the regional market. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the significant country-level markets is prognosticated to boost the expansion of the market further.

