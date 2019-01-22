Airflow Management Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2018 to 2026

Global Airflow Management Market Overview

The generation of large data has led to the growth of data centers globally. However, the problem faced by data centers owner is the need for an efficient cooling solution as the present system does not offer adequate temperature at the IT equipment inlets. In addition to the cooling system, the data centers also required the effective airflow management. Airflow management involves the isolation of mixing hot and cold air and providing the required cooling temperature for different equipment. Airflow management system includes different hardware such as grommets, blanking panels, containment, grills and other to ensure the proper thermal management. The airflow management system can work on the strategy of arranging the cabinets in parallel rows and isolating the cold and hot air streams by the inlet side. The airflow management works efficiently to minimize the risk of IT system failure, loss of energy, reduced efficiency and escalating costs as the cool air recirculate within the data center equipment.

Global Airflow Management Market: Dynamics

The requirement of airflow management solutions to improve thermal management and cooling efficiency in data centers is anticipated to drive the growth of the global market. The growing demand for data storage and cloud services in the banking, finance and insurance industry is expected to drive the airflow management market in the forecast period. The adoption of airflow management system by growing healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and defense sector is anticipated to contribute to the growth of airflow management market. The airflow management provides solutions for heat containment and enables proper supply of cooling air to the server. The growing containment industry is expected to contribute to the growth of airflow management market in the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Click here to subscribe Sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2597

Global Airflow Management Market Segmentation

The global airflow management market can be classified in terms of the offering, as services and component. Further, the global air flow management market can be classified by component as containment, air diverters, enhanced brush/top & bottom covers, blanking panels, grommets, air-filled kits, high-flow doors, and others. The airflow management market can also be categorized on the basis of the cooling system as a direct expansion system and chilled water system. By data center type, the market can be segmented as hyper-scale data center and enterprise data center. The airflow management market can also be classified in terms of the industry as IT and telecom, BFSI, government and defense, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and others.

Global Airflow management Market: Regional Outlook

The airflow management market can be classified on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among segmented regions, North America and Europe are expected to hold the maximum share of the global market over the forecast period, due to the presence of developed IT & telecom and BFSI industries. The APEJ and Latin America regions have a significant growth opportunity in the airflow management market due to the growing healthcare, IT & Telecom and BFSI industries in these regions. The airflow management market is expected to grow significantly due to the growth of different industries and subsequent demand over the forecast period.

Request/View TOC@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2597

Global Airflow Management Market: Prominent Players

The key players in the market such as Eaton Corporation, Data Clean Corporation, U Systems, Upsite Technologies, Halton Group, Subzero Engineering, EDP Europe, Schneider Electric, Triad Floors, Adaptivcool, Conteg, Kingspan Group, Geist, Polargy Inc., and others are providing the airflow management solutions worldwide. The major players are investing expansively in their research and development to incorporate technological advancement in their system. The focus of key players on developing new products and engage in partnerships is projected to increase their market share in the global airflow management market. The growth of IT & telecom industry and data center infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of the airflow management market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice: https://www.factmr.com/report/2597/airflow-management-market