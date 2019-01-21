UV Disinfection Equipment Market Application Segment to Continue Exhibiting Strong Growth 2025

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Overview

UV disinfection is physical disinfection method. There has been a substantial increase in the adoption of UV disinfection technology to carry out disinfection. The adoption of physical disinfection methods has grown on account of their chemical free approach of disinfection. The disinfection technology using UV radiations finds its application in disinfection of water, wastewater, air, food and beverages, and surfaces.

The demand for UV disinfection equipment is highest in the water and wastewater treatment industry. Water scarcity issues across the globe have made it essential to develop effective and efficient techniques to reuse water. In order to meet the ever increasing demand for water, municipalities have started to adopt efficient water management model. There has been a substantial increase in the investments made in developing effective water and wastewater treatment technologies. Water and wastewater treatment using chemical disinfectants, results in disinfection by-products which can be harmful to human and aquatic life. On the contrary, disinfection of water and wastewater using UV technology does not leave any residue after disinfection.

Apart from applications across water and wastewater treatment industry, UV disinfection technology is used widely in industries such are healthcare, pharmaceutical, life sciences, and food and beverages. Risks related to Healthcare Associated Infections (HAI) are major factors driving adoption of the UV disinfection technology in the healthcare industry. UV disinfection plays a vital role in maintaining a non-infectious environment in hospital premises and helps minimize transmission of life threatening diseases. Along with sterilization and sanitation purpose, UV disinfection is also used in Healthcare for disinfection/purification of air and surfaces. Air and surface disinfection using UV has potential to be quickly adopted across other applications as well. In the food and beverages industry UV disinfection technology is used to disinfect stored, processed, and packaged food. In the industrial sector, the UV disinfection technology is used mostly to undertake disinfection of air and surfaces.

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market: Segmentation

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global UV disinfection equipment market based on application and geography. The global UV disinfection equipment market is categorized based on application as water, wastewater, air, food and beverages, and surface. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study. The report provides market revenue estimates and forecast for its application segment across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

The report provides country level revenue for the UV disinfection equipment market. The U.S., France, Germany, Japan, and China are the countries for which country level market estimates have been are provided in the report.

The report includes analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market. It discusses the prevailing market trends and prospective growth opportunities in the global UV disinfection equipment market. The report offers an overview of the UV disinfection equipment market across its fields of application. The report also throws light on the value share analysis and market attractiveness of the application and region segments. The report profiles the players in the UV disinfection equipment market by providing information regarding their company description, business overview, SWOT analysis, financials, and strategic overview.