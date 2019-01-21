Smart glass market Could Be Segmented As Per End User, Application, Origin, And Demand 2024

Global Smart Glass Market: Overview

Smart glass is a type of glass which changes its illuminating properties if any external stimulus such as heat, light or current is applied to it. Smart glasses are basically classified into two distinct types, active smart glass and passive smart glass. Active smart glass is that type of glass which responds to an electric current whereas passive smart glass is responsive to environmental factors such as heat & light. Smart glass has excessive applications in end-use sectors such as transportation, architectural, consumer electronics and solar power generation.

The report provides in-depth analysis and forecast of the smart glass market on the global as well as regional level. The report includes forecast for the period from 2016 to 2024 in terms of volume (Mn Square Meters) and revenue (US$ Mn). Quantitative data has been derived through extensive secondary research of the global smart glass market. Secondary sources typically include company websites, relevant magazines, government documents, and press releases. The top-down approach has been adopted to derive the regional numbers from global revenue and volume figures.

Furthermore, the bottom-up approach has been employed to derive data for various technology type and end-use sectors based on demand for smart glass in each geographical segment. A combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches helps in validation of the quantitative data of the market. The data was further validated with the help of primary research with industry experts to ensure accuracy of derived numbers.

Global Smart Glass Market: Scope of the Study

Detailed analysis of various factors driving the global smart glass market has been included for astute decision making. Impact of these drivers during the forecast period has been included with data to substantiate research findings. Furthermore, factors restraining market growth have been included for better understanding of the market. Impact of these restraints has been analyzed over the forecast period. The report also comprises various opportunities available for market growth over the next eight years. Opportunities entail untapped or recently explored factors that are anticipated to drive the smart glass market during the forecast period.

The report includes value chain analysis to help understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the smart glass industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Various processes employed in the manufacture of smart glass have been included in the value chain analysis. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to determine the degree of competition in the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been conducted to analyze application segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period. This is based on various factors such as market size, growth rate, profitability, raw material procurement, and competition in each application segment. Based on technology type, the smart glass market has been segmented into electrochromic, liquid crystal, photochromic, thermochromic, and suspended particle devices. In terms of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for smart glass in each technology type has been analyzed and forecast for a period of eight years.