Polycarbonate Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2020

Polycarbonate, a thermoplastic polymer, is used widely in various applications as it offers properties such as high impact resistance, transparency, flame retardancy and high structural rigidity. Polycarbonate can be processed using extrusion and injection molding techniques to develop products with different properties and shapes. Additives can be added to the polymer while processing in order to enhance its processing efficiency and physical properties.

This report covers the estimate and forecast of the polycarbonate market on a global and regional level. The report includes estimation of demand for polycarbonates for 2013 and forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020 in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) for the regional and global markets.

The study also analyzes various factors driving the growth of the polycarbonate industry. It also includes restraints that are affecting market growth. A detailed analysis of the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period has been included. Furthermore, the report evaluates opportunities available in the market at the global and regional level.

Read Report Overview @

The report includes value chain analysis to provide value addition at each stage and understand the industry thoroughly. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the polycarbonate industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users. Porter’s five forces model has been used to determine the impact of various factors such as degree of competition, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from substitutes, bargaining power of buyers and threat from new entrants during the forecast period. Company market share analysis has been included for better understanding of the competitive landscape. Furthermore, the report comprises market attractiveness analysis, which analyzes the application segments that are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate. Attractiveness of the market has been derived from market size, profit margin, growth rate, availability of raw materials, competition and other factors such as social and legal constraints.

The polycarbonate market has been segmented based on applications, which include automotive, electronics, construction, optical media, packaging and others. Detailed analysis of all segments in the regional and global markets, and forecast based on current and future trends of the industry in terms of volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) have been included in the report. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Demand for polycarbonate in various applications in these regions has been analyzed and forecast for a period of six years.

Request Report Brochure @

We use a combination of primary and secondary research to determine the market estimate and forecast. Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, independent studies, technical journals, annual reports, trade magazines, financial reports, and SEC filings. Other information sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, government documents, statistical databases and market reports, company’s news articles, industry specific magazines and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.