HotelFriend Transforms Hotel-Client Relations with Revolutionary Approach

Berlin, January 17, 2019 – HotelFriend is a cloud software to upgrade the way hotels do business by moving all their activities into online mode. Addressing the lack of the instrument that would simply connect hotels and travellers, not limiting only with reservations function, HotelFriend has designed a perfect solution.

HotelFriend creates a user-friendly eco-system for both business and client, where any hotel service is available with a smartphone. In turn, hotels get a tool to manage operations in a cloud, and new channels to sell their services with mobile application and deal manager. With HotelFriend, hotels sell their deals that include stay and services as package offers, and guests can order whatever they want online.

Today, HotelFriend consists of 9 cloud products that perfectly complement each other, creating a single solution for easy transition of the hotel business to online. Based on the long-term experience in hospitality industry, HotelFriend has found a significant gap hotel owners are facing with. It relates to data security because the clients should provide their ID to stay at the hotel. With digitalization, this ID can also be digital. That is why HotelFriend is planning to develop a global database of guests, and let them store and use their ID with Digital Travel Passport and 100 percent safety.

Various industries demonstrate a stable trend for digitalization. Obviously, hospitality market badly requires changes. That is why HotelFriend is currently considering the opportunity of Security Token Offering STO to build a new level of hotel stay experience.

Various industries demonstrate a stable trend for digitalization. Obviously, hospitality market badly requires changes. That is why HotelFriend is currently considering the opportunity of Security Token Offering STO to build a new level of hotel stay experience.

