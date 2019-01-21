Consumables to Command the Largest Share of the Tissue Diagnostics Market

According to the new market research “Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Technology (Immunohistochemistry, in Situ Hybridization, Digital Pathology & Workflow), Disease (Breast Cancer, Gastric Cancer, Lymphoma), End User (Hospital, CRO) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The tissue diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.68 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include the rising incidence of cancer, growing healthcare expenditure, improving infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, and technological advancements in tissue diagnostics.

Consumables are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017

By product, the tissue diagnostics market is classified into instruments and consumables. The consumables segment is expected to lead the global tissue diagnostics market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the wide use of consumables for processing tissue samples, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness.

The immunohistochemistry segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

By technology, the market is segmented into immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow, and special staining. The immunohistochemistry technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global tissue diagnostics market in 2017. A large number of products are based on this technology which is a major factor responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

Hospitals are estimated to command for the largest share of the market during the forecast period

On the basis of end users, the tissue diagnostics market is categorized into hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, contract research organizations, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global tissue diagnostics market during the forecast period. The heavy burden of different cancers, along with the accessibility and availability of test results in hospitals in a short period of time are the key factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.

Market Players

Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Abbott (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Merck (Germany), Sakura Finetek Japan (Japan), Abcam (UK), BD (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Sienna Cancer Diagnostics (Australia), Royal Philips (Netherlands), A. Menarini Diagnostics (Italy), Cell Signaling Technology (US), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Master Diagnóstica (Spain), TissueGnostics (Austria), Bio SB (US), MedImmune (US), Cernostics (US), Zenalux Biomedical (US), 3DHISTECH (Hungary), Lunaphore Technologies (Switzerland), BioGenex (US) are among a few major players in the tissue diagnostics market .

