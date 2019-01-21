Arthroscopy Instruments Market by Application and Forecast Opportunities

According to the new market research report “Arthroscopy Instruments Market by Type (Implants, Arthroscope, Visualization System, Surgical Shaver, RF Ablation, Fluid Management), Application (Knee, Hip, Shoulder), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from 4.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The global arthroscopy instruments market is projected to reach USD 5.61 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.17 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The high incidence of sport-related injuries; technological advancements in arthroscopy products; and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into knee arthroscopy, shoulder arthroscopy, and other arthroscopy applications. Other arthroscopy applications include hip, foot, ankle, elbow, and wrist arthroscopy. The other applications segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the study period due to the rising number of hip arthroscopy surgeries and rising focus of manufacturers towards developing new instruments for complex hip arthroscopy surgeries.

North America accounted for the largest share of the arthroscopy instruments market in 2017

Geographically, the arthroscopy instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, owing to the presence of a large and increasing patient population accompanied by a well-established medical reimbursement policy and initiatives by government & private hospitals expand endoscopy facilities in the region.

The major players of the arthroscopy instruments market areArthrex (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), DePuy Synthes (US), Stryker (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), CONMED (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Karl Storz (Germany), B. Braun (Germany), Olympus (Japan), Richard Wolf (Germany), MEDICON (Germany), Sklar (US), Millennium (US), and GPC Medical (India).

