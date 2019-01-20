Lyft Driver Promo Code: How to Claim Your Driver Signup Bonus

How would you like to sign up for Lyft and receive a money bonus worth as much as $1,000 on best of one’s common earnings?

Here’s your likelihood: Lyft is providing big sign on bonuses for new drivers who sign up using a Lyft driver promo code. This massive sign-up bonus is only out there for any limited time. Get additional details about visit site

The bonus amounts differ by city and time of application, but we have observed these range from $10 up to $1,000.

Not undesirable.

Let’s talk about how you may claim and make use of the bonus.

The Lyft driver promo code is without the need of question the best technique to boost your earnings. At signup, just enter the Lyft driver promo code from this page and just after you reach a certain quantity of rides your Lyft driver promotion applied for your account.

Claiming a Lyft Driver Promo Code

Signing as much as drive with Lyft is really a straightforward approach for those who have all of the important documents on hand and meet the vehicle and driver requirements.

Here’s how to signup:

Click the Lyft application hyperlink to begin a brand new application and fill out all needed fields

When asked for a Lyft driver invite code, input the code above

Conduct a automobile inspection

Commence driving, and right after reaching a set variety of rides, you will get your bonus!

Some issues to help keep in mind when looking to claim the bonus:

A valid Lyft driver promo code will have to be entered at application

When you click on the referral link above, the promo code will likely be automatically applied

This offer cannot be combined with any other Lyft promo codes

Each driver have to have their driver application authorized within 30 days of submitting the application

The driver need to reach a set level of rides inside the specified time period to acquire the Lyft’s new driver bonus

Only two rides given to the identical passenger counts towards the driver sign up ride needs to qualify for the bonus

Qualified drivers really should see the bonus in their accounts within 1-2 weeks right after the finish from the promotion.

The expected number of trips used to become 30, nevertheless it now varies by city. Some can require as small as 5 rides, and other folks as much as one hundred. Don’t let this scare you, although. As a result of high ride demands, you will meet the requirement and acquire the bonus in no time.

Just how much is the bonus?

The Lyft driver promotions are at an all-time higher. With a great number of $1,000, $750, and $500 new driver bonuses being supplied, several drivers are rushing to claim them.

In early 2015, the company was supplying a $2,000 bonus ($100 towards the driver and $1000 towards the referrer) just for providing one ride, which sent an enormous wave of new drivers for the platform.

Right after a record variety of signups, the company announced it was possessing trouble approving all the new applicants prior to the promo deadline considering the fact that criminal background and motor record verify can take time. This brought on several drivers to lose out on the bonus.

Lyft has, due to the fact then, made it a point to keep their existing driver bonuses and requirements achievable.

The bonus mount offered to drivers now varies by city, and modifications generally as a result of passenger demand plus the amount of drivers offered in that city.

Producing essentially the most of the Lyft Invite Code

So now you know that as a new driver, you are able to sign as much as drive and claim a big promotion, but did you know you’ll be able to take it a step additional and generate profits from this program even right after you’re a driver?

You could send the Lyft referral code out to your family, buddies, or random people that could be serious about driving to earn some swift added money.

Inventive methods to promote your referral code incorporate:

Fake Parking Tickets – Even though the legality of this needs to be researched, we’ve heard of folks using fake parking tickets to promote their code. Parking tickets are guaranteed to catch people’s interest.

Business Cards – Print small business cards together with your Lyft driver invite code on them and leave them at bars. The majority of people use this method to obtain $50 Lyft ride credit by referring new riders, but it is possible to also use this method towards your driver invite promo code.

Share On Social Media Or Your Blog – For those who currently possess a blog having a decent amount of traffic, inform your website guests regarding the attractive possibilities Lyft offers their drivers.

Word Of Mouth – Spread the word about your Lyft driver promo code for your passengers. Considering that Lyft encourages engagement, your riders could be up for a conversation. If you run into curious people that are genuinely thinking about using rideshare driving to supplement their current revenue, persuade them to give Lyft driving a attempt.

Lyft and Vehicle Specifications

2004 or newer (car age requirement is city-specific)

4 external door handles

Really should have 5-8 seats, which includes the driver’s seat

5 total seatbelts (7 total belts for Lyft Plus)

Have in-state plates issued by DMV

Pass a 19 point automobile inspection

In the event you do not personal a car, it is possible to rent one from Lyft’s Express Drive system. Also, your automobile might be inspected once at signup, and once each and every year you will really need to take it to an authorized mechanic for inspection.