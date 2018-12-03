Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Professional Survey Report 2017, Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

Our latest research report entitled Water Soluble Fertilizers Market (by type (nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic water-soluble fertilizers, micronutrients), application (foliar application, fertigation application), crop type (field crops, horticultural crops, turf, ornamentals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Water Soluble Fertilizers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Water Soluble Fertilizers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Water Soluble Fertilizers growth factors.

The forecast Water Soluble Fertilizers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Water Soluble Fertilizers on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global water soluble fertilizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Water-soluble fertilizers help farmers maximize production in a sustainable manner and also accelerate the growth of crops and maintain the overall health of the plants, which will impel this market’s growth in the coming years. The global water soluble fertilizers market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several diversified international and regional players in the market. As the global corporations have increased their presence in the market, most local vendors are finding it difficult to compete with them, in terms of technology, quality, and pricing. The competitive among the vendors is anticipated to intensify further with an increase in technological innovations, product/service extensions, and mergers and acquisitions. International vendors are most likely to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players.]

Segment Covered

The report on global water soluble fertilizers market covers segments such as, type, application and crop type. On the basis of type the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic water-soluble fertilizers and micronutrients. On the basis of application the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into foliar application and fertigation application. On the basis of crop type the global water soluble fertilizers market is categorized into field crops, horticultural crops, turf & ornamentals and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global water soluble fertilizers market such as, Agrium Inc., Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Coromandel International Ltd., Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemical Limited, Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd., K+S AG, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SA (SQM), The Mosaic Company and Yara International ASA.

