Tiny Jewel Box Carries a Selection of Watches from Prestigious Brands

The Washington-based jewelry and watches store provides a large collection of timeless watches from luxury brands to give clients elegant pieces that will match their personal style.

[WASHINGTON, 12/03/2018] – Tiny Jewel Box offers a wide collection of classic watches from prestigious brands, such as Rolex, Cartier, IWC Schaffhausen, and more. Men and women can choose from a selection of various designs that suit any style preference, be it sporty, high-tech, or high-fashion. The company’s staff can assist each client to find the ideal timepiece for them.

Wear Luxurious Watches Anytime

A watch is an important accessory for anyone. Wearing a well-crafted timepiece, however, can instantly elevate even a simple outfit. Investing in luxurious watches is a wise decision because they never go out of style and can last for a long time.

One of the brands that Tiny Jewel Box offers is Rolex, a reliable brand when it comes to quality wristwatches. Rolex crafts each watch using the finest raw materials and carefully assemble them while paying attention to every detail. This prestigious brand creates every essential component of its watches in-house. According to Tiny Jewel Box, Rolex is at the origin of many major watchmaking innovations.

For individuals who like bold and elegant wristwatches, they may find something that will suit their style from the Cartier collections. This brand is also a pioneer in watchmaking style and revolutionized watchmaking design with the rectangular dial in the early years of the last century. Cartier is also popular for designs that showcase advanced technology and character.

Longines, a brand that offers elegant and sporty pieces is also part of Tiny Jewel Box large inventory. These luxurious watches are suitable for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle yet has an eye for fashion.

Other brands include:

• Patek Philippe

• Frederique Constant

• IWC Schaffhausen

• Jaeger-LeCoultre

• Tag Heuer

Keeping Every Timepiece Running

Tiny Jewel Box does not only provide elegant watches, but it also has a master watchmaker who has over 30 years of experience in the craft. The company is the go-to place for watches that need repair.

It can handle Rolex-authorized repairs, typically on-premise, but it can also repair all brands of watches. The company provides battery changes, strap changes, and bracelet adjustment. For individuals who want to make their timepiece more personal, Tiny Jewel Box can do hand and machine engraving upon purchase.

The company also utilizes the latest state-of-the-art technology both in watch and jewelry repairs. These include laser welding, Computer Aided Design (CAD), and 3D Printing.

About Tiny Jewel Box

Tiny Jewel Box is a premier provider of stunning pieces of jewelry and watches that suit every style and personality. It has a team of talented designers who deliver well-designed and meticulously crafted bespoke pieces that meet clients’ personal taste. The store also provides jewelry repair services, which include vintage restoration and pearl and bead restringing, using the latest technology.

The family-owned store has been serving individuals for over 85 years and helping them celebrate important events, such as birthdays, wedding, and graduation, among others. It provides personalized services to every client, assisting them in finding the right piece.

For more Information, visit https://www.tinyjewelbox.com today.