iNextrix Announced to Offer Call Accounting Solution

iNextrix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a well known name in the IT industry. It has been catering its customers all across the world with the unified communication solutions. The company has many ready to use solutions which are available to be bought or the businesses can take its benefits under a monthly subscription model. Recently, the company has announced to offer call accounting solution to its customers and prospective customers.

The call accounting solution is an advanced telecommunication tool which can be used by any small, medium or large scaled company in their business. It is one of the must have telecommunication tools for any business as it helps in accounting, i.e., monitoring and logging all calls of the company.

This solution is built on the best VoIP platform and it can log thousands of parallel calls. This call accounting solution will monitor and log all different types of call of the company including, but not limited to,

• Outbound

• Inbound

• Internal extension to extension calls

• Missed calls

This call accounting solution is a software based solution. Thus, setup, installation and maintenance are easy and fast. Also, the operations related to the call accounting solution are less expensive than any hardware based system. The call accounting software is available in all major languages and thus the companies can use this system in their regional language.

As per the shared details, the call accounting software will log all different types of calls of the organization to make sure that the company gets a full view of the telecommunication infrastructure usage in the company. These call detail records will have details such as, destination number, source number, type of call, duration of the call, etc. The call accounting software offered by the iNextrix can help in separating the personal calls from the professional calls as well as it helps in detecting fraud calls or suspicious calls. These characteristics of this solution help in assuring the company executives are using the telecom resources for productive operations and discussions only. Also, it helps in effectively handling the fraud and malicious calls.

“Being a business owner, we all face a concern that our staff is using the given resources at its best. Also, we need to make sure that they are performing with their maximum productivity. The telecom infrastructure is the most misused infrastructure in the business and the call accounting software help businesses in taking care of this concern. The staff will be well aware that their communications over the phone are accounted so they will take the responsibility on their own by being conscious. On the other hand, the managers will get log to approve the telecom budget used by a person and / or a department. This will help in enforcing certain telecom fair usage policies”, shared spokesperson of the company.

