Global Solar Mirror Market to Surpass $ 1.6 Billion by 2023 : TechSci Research Predicts

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Solar Mirror Market Report By Technology, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023’’, the global solar mirror market is projected to surpass $ 1. 6 billion by 2023. Due to increasing concerns regarding climate change, various countries across the globe are proactively adopting renewable energy sources and solar energy forms a large part of the renewable energy mix for such countries. Advancements in technological innovations and developments in CSP (Concentrated Solar Power) technologies like aluminum-based reflecting material and effective solar concentrators, would also aid the growth of the solar mirror market. Some of the major companies operating in the global solar mirror market include FLABEG FE GmbH, Rioglass Solar Holding S.A. and Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

In 2017, parabolic trough technology accounted for the largest share in the global solar mirror market, and the segment is likely to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, on account of easy installation of parabolic trough in CSP projects, coupled with high reliability of this technology in its integration in large-scale solar thermal power projects. Middle East & Africa region is expected to become the fastest growing region in the global solar mirror market in coming years, owing to rapid industrialization and growing need for electricity in the region. Moreover, strong government support and increasing focus on clean energy sources would aid the region’s solar mirror market over the course of next five years.

“As of 2017, various governments across the globe have made encouraging solar and wind energy applications as one of their prime objectives. Governments are making huge investments to integrate solar thermal projects to the grid in order to increase electricity access. The MENA CSP Investment Plan (MENA CSP IP), which has the funding from Clean Technology Fund (CTF) managed by the World Bank, is an exemplary effort by international bodies to promote clean sources of energy. Such developments are expected to positively influence the global solar mirror market during the forecast period.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

