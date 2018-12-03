Global Medical Cannabis Market to Grow at a CAGR of 49.7% (2017-2025)

According to Goldstein Research, Medical Cannabis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 49.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Medical cannabis has gained legal status in various countries such as in Australia, Canada, Israel, the U.S, and Europe. The companies in the industry have varied target areas, such as some are focusing on nutraceuticals market due to the therapeutical benefits; whereas some other companies are manufacturing cannabis-based drugs to target multiple diseases such as epilepsy, cancer, and chronic pain. Furthermore, the expanding pharmaceuticals herbal extracts market at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, is also inducing the growth of the cannabis market. Cannabis is gaining attention from both biotechnology & pharmaceutical research & development segment of the healthcare industry &from the drug approval authorities.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, Global Medical Cannabis Market can be segmented as follows:

Based on Cannabis Strains

• Indica (High CBD)

• Sativa (High THC)

Based on Implications

• Anxiety

• Epilepsy

• Cancer

• Chronic Pain

• Dermatology

• Others

By Region

• North America Medical Cannabis Market Analysis, 2017-2025

• Europe Medical Cannabis Market Analysis, 2017-2025

• Middle East And Africa Medical Cannabis Market Analysis, 2017-2025

• Latin America Medical Cannabis Market Analysis, 2017-2025

• Asia Pacific Medical Cannabis Market Analysis, 2017-2025

“Global Medical Cannabis Market Outlook 2025” includes a comprehensive overview of the global medical cannabis market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by cannabis strains, implications, and geography.

The Global Medical Cannabis Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities, and investments. The comprehensive analysis of medical cannabis market report is drafted as per the clients to help them in assessing their business strategies in the competitive environment.

Our Global Medical Cannabis Market report comprises of the following key players:

Cara Therapeutics Inc., CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., Cannabis Sativa, Inc., United Cannabis Corporation, GrowBlox Sciences, Inc., GW Pharmaceuticals, plc, Lexaria Corp, International Consolidated Companies, Inc, Peace Naturals, Tilray, and Tweed.

Further, Global Medical Cannabis Market Report encompasses the key factors driving the growth of the market, opportunities in the market and the factors posing threats & challenges to the market. The medical cannabis market outlook also comprises the market dynamics, risk analysis, SWOT analysis, USP analysis, BPS Analysis & market attractiveness. Report further also includes the expert analysis and remarks showcasing the complete overview of the market based on intensive analysis of political, economic, social, technological, environmental & legal factors of each region in the market.

Global Medical Cannabis Market is driving on the basis of advancement in branches of healthcare mentioned below:

Chemotherapy Market

Chemotherapy is a method for curing cancer that uses an anti-cancer agent. Cell division is the foremost action of cancer cells which is made to stop by chemotherapy. The global Chemotherapy Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 63% during the 2017-2025 period to reach a market size of USD 128.7 billion by 2025. Where the Nano Chemotherapy Market size is set to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast years.

Global Medical Marijuana Market

The Drug Policy Alliance (DPA) has taken various steps in legalizing marijuana at the state and federal levels and improving medical marijuana programs to better protect patients’ rights and access to medicine. The Medical Marijuana Market is estimated to be worth USD 7.9 billion in 2016 and will see a compound annual growth rate of 55.6% as other countries liberalize their marijuana laws and international market for cannabis is projected to hit USD 35.67 billion by 2024.

Herbal Medicine Market

The Herbal Medicine Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 128.7 billion by 2025, growing at 6.80% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2025. Herbal medicines have been in practice for over thousands of years. But only after the advent of social media and information age, herbal medicine information & benefits have been passed on to people all over the world.