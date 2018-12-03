Food Coating Ingredients Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2018-2024

Our latest research report entitled Food Coating Ingredients Market (by ingredients (cocoa & chocolates, salt, spices & seasonings, fats & oils, flours, starches, batter & crumbs, sugars & syrups, hydrocolloids), applications (ready-to-eat cereals, bakery, dairy, meat & poultry products, snacks & nutritional bars, products)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Food Coating Ingredients. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Food Coating Ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Food Coating Ingredients growth factors.

The forecast Food Coating Ingredients Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Food Coating Ingredients on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global food coating ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Food coating is the application of a layer of solids or liquids onto a food product. Food coating is a part of food processing activity that is used to improve the products structure, taste, and texture. Coatings are added for the enhancement of organoleptic properties or food energy of a food product. They are a barrier that limits the contact of the product with the environment, modifies the functional properties of foods, and contributes to the control of the surface moisture preventing the agglomeration, adhesion, or disintegration of food. The substances used mainly as coatings in solid foods are mono and disaccharides, modified starches, polyalcohols, silicates, and other anti-wetting coatings. The coating process begins with the application of the coating on the food product and is completed by a stabilizing process such as freezing, cooling, heating or drying to increase the shelf-life of the product.

Growing per capita income and changing lifestyles of consumers are driving factors for the growth of food coating ingredient market. The intensifying popularity for low saturated fat levels in confectionery coatings also promotes the growth of food coating ingredient market. The expanding popularity of junk food among teenagers also drives the food coating ingredient market. Additionally, a shift in eating habit of consumers along with changing taste preference and limited availability of time owing to busy lifestyle is making consumers depend on ready to eat food products or foodservice outlets boosts the growth of this market. The rising demand for processed food in emerging regions is expected to be the key trend in the near future for food coating ingredients market. However, the stringent regulations by FDA and European Commission towards reducing the use of chemical coatings hinder the growth of food coating ingredient market. The increasing popularity of outlets namely KFC and McDonald’s, increasing per capita income and consumer’s willingness to spend in developing economies is likely to experience growing demand for food coating ingredient market in the future. Moreover, the growing research and development for the production of plant-based coating ingredients with increased shelf-life create an opportunity for the new entrants in the food coating ingredients market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region followed by North America and Europe in the food coating ingredient market. The growth in the Asia-Pacific market for food coating ingredient is due to the rising processed food products demand, growing disposable income and growing population in this region. The strong demand for confectionery products in this region creates a need for food coating ingredients. The remarkable growth in agriculture in India and China is expected to have a progressive impact on Global Food Coating Ingredients industry during the forecast. The growth in food coating ingredient in North America and Europe owing to the increase in consumption of dairy and bakery products.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global food coating ingredients market such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill, Incorporated, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, PGP International, Inc., SensoryEffects, Kröner-Stärke GmbH, DöhlerGroup, and Ashland Inc.

The report provides deep insights into the demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global food coating ingredients market. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of food coating ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the food coating ingredients market that will affect the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the food coating ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

