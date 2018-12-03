Ethylene Market – Industry Shares, Market Strategies and Key Players 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Ethylene Market (by application (polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, ethylene dichloride), by end-user (packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, textile)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Ethylene. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Ethylene cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Ethylene growth factors.

The forecast Ethylene Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Ethylene on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global ethylene market is projected to reach USD 253 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.7% to 6.4% from 2017 to 2023.

The global ethylene market was sized over USD 170.5 billion in 2015. The global ethylene market is projected to reach USD 253 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 5.7% to 6.4% from 2017 to 2023. The increasing demand for ethylene derivatives in packaging is the key factor driving the growth of global ethylene market over the forecast period. Rising demand of ethylene derivatives from construction industry is another factor driving the growth of this market, increasing usage of ethylene derivatives such as ethylene dichloride, polyethylene and ethyl benzene drive this market in application segment. Moreover, demand from automotive applications is also anticipated to drive the growth of global ethylene market over the forecast period. However, fluctuating prices of crude oil which is basically needed for the production of ethylene and its derivates as well as the stringent government regulations regarding the production of ethylene are the prime restraining factor of global ethylene market. Furthermore, using coal as the feedstock to produce ethylene by many countries will bring more opportunities to this market. Growing consumption and increasing plans of government to invest in infrastructure development will likely to bring more opportunities.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global ethylene market by application, by end-user, and region. The application includes polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene benzene, ethylene dichloride and others. On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into packaging, automotive, construction, agrochemical, textile and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total S.A, Lyondell Basell Industries, National Petrochemical Company, and INEOS Group AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of ethylene globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of ethylene.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the ethylene market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the ethylene market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

