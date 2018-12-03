Bleaching Agent Market Outlook 2018 Globally, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Bleaching Agent Market Report, By Type, Form, End User Industry and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Bleaching agents are the compounds which are used to remove colour from the substance. The bleaching processes involve modification or destruction of chromophore groups in the substrate, along with the degradation of colour bodies into smaller and more resolvable units.

Bleaching Agent Market Analysis:

The global bleaching agent market is growing significantly owing to rising demand from developing nations and rapid development in water treatment market. In addition to this, increasing disposable income & changing lifestyle is further expected to drive the market growth.

In the future, the bleaching agent market growth is predicted to boost due to expansions in technology and rising consumption of bread and bakery related products. However, the toxicity level of some bleach and stringent government regulations for usage of bleaching agent are restraining the growth of the global belching agent market.

Bleaching Agent Market Segmentation Based On:

By Type:

1. Azodicarbonamide

2. Hydrogen peroxide

3. Ascorbic acid

4. Acetone peroxide

5. Chlorine dioxide

6. Others

By Form:

1. Powder

2. Liquid

By End User Industry:

1. Electrical and electronics

2. Water treatment

3. Construction

4. Pulp and Paper

5. Textile

6. Healthcare

7. Food & beverage

By Geography:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of the World

Leading Partners of Bleaching Agent Market:

BASF SE, Christeyns, Clariant, Colgate-Palmolive Company., The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik, Hawkins, Inc., Kemira, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Shandong Huatai Interox Chemical, Spartan Chemical Company, Inc., The Clorox Company., Procter & Gamble. Unilever, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SHIJIAZHUANG XINLONGWEI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Shouguang Tianwei Chemical Co., Ltd., Mabuhay Vinyl Corporation, LION Group, Inc. and among others.

