Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2023

Our latest research report entitled Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market (by type (Glycerol, 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid, Succinic, Fumaric, Malic & Aspartic Acid, Levulinic, Xylitol), applications (agriculture, bio fuels, bio plastics, food applications, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Bio-Based Platform Chemicals. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Bio-Based Platform Chemicals cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Bio-Based Platform Chemicals growth factors.

The forecast Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Bio-Based Platform Chemicals on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The size of the global bio-based platform chemicals market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2023. bio-based platform chemicals are produced in bio refineries, which convert biomass to fuels, heat, power, and other value added chemicals, by various biomass conversion processes. Bio gas feed stocks derive from algal and plant materials. Cornstarch, crop residues, grass crops, sugarcane bagasse, residues of aqua culture and forestry wastes, and woody plants are some of the major bio feed stocks. Intermediate chemicals and platform chemicals derived from feed stocks of biomass are bio-based platform chemicals. Bio enzymes, bio fertilizers, bio PE, bio PET, biodegradable polyesters, cellulose fibres, cellulose derivatives, citric acid, ethanol, fatty acids, non-food starch, and tall oil are some of the major bio-based platform chemicals. Ethanol is the most commercially produced bio- based chemical. Platform chemicals are the fastest growing segment among the global bio-based platform chemicals market. Glycerol, 3-hydroxypropionic acid, aspartic acid, glutamic acid, itanconic acid, sorbitol and glucaric acid are the major C3, C4, C5, C6 bio based platform chemicals. The production capacities for bio-plastics are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Bio-pet and bio PE accounts for more than 50% of the bio based polymers produced globally.

Increasing acceptance of bio-based platform chemicals in food and beverages, personal care and pharmaceuticals industries are driving the growth of the bio-based platform chemicals market. The demand for environmental friendly bio-cleaning applications is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The preference showed by consumers for environmental friendly applications made from bio sources is a major factor in the growth of the global bio-based platform chemicals market. The limited reserves of non-renewable resources such as coal, gas, and oil, along with the increasing pollution related to those resources are expected provide boost the growth of the bio chemicals market. Moreover, the stringent government guidelines force many sectors to move towards bio-based platform chemicals over conventional petroleum based chemicals. Unhindered availability of raw materials, adverse weather conditions, price fluctuations of petroleum-based chemicals are the main challenges expected to affect the prospects of major players in the market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global bio-based platform chemicals market by type, applications and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as C-3 (including Glycerol, 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid), C-4 (Succinic, Fumaric, Malic & Aspartic Acid), C-5 (Levulinic, Glutamic & Itaconic Acid, Xylitol), C-6 (Sorbitol, Glucaric Acid) Based on the end user applications, the market is segmented as agriculture, bio fuels, bio plastics, food applications, industrial chemicals, pharmaceuticals and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Australian Renewable Fuels Limited, BASF AG, BioAmber Inc, Royal DSM, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Myriant Technologies LLC, Novamont S.P.A, Raizen Energia Participacoes, Tianjin Green Bio Materials Co. Ltd, and Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of bio-based platform chemicals globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of fish oil.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the bio-based platform chemicals market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the bio-based platform chemicals market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

