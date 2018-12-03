Bacillus Subtilis Market Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2025

Bacillus subtilis belongs to the family of gram-positive bacteria. It is an endospore-forming bacteria that spreads into the environment. Bacillus subtilis is usually found in the outer layer of soil. It is a rod shaped protective endospore that withstands extreme environmental conditions. It is used in various applications such as food and beverage processing. Furthermore, bacillus subtilis is a prominent bacteria in enzyme production that is used commercially by biotechnology companies.

Reproduced symmetrically or asymmetrically, bacillus subtilis generates a single endospore that can remain viable for decades and is resistant to unfavorable environmental conditions such as salinity, drought, radiation, extreme pH, and solvents. Increase in demand for nontoxic products in end-use industries such as food & beverages, industrial enzymes, agriculture, aquaculture, waste treatment, and pharmaceuticals is driving the market. However, adverse health effects and implantation of various regulations on the formation of bacillus subtilis are factors restraining the market.

Based on product type, the market can be segmented into <100 billion CFU/g, 100–300 billion CFU/g, and > 300 billion CFU/g. The <100 billion CGU/segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its rising consumption in aquatic animal feeding and feed additives for poultry. The 100–300 billion CFU/g is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period. Increase in demand for high purity and enhanced quality of products for poultry and animal feed is driving the bacillus subtilis market.

In terms of application, the bacillus subtilis market can be divided into enzymes, pesticides, and others. Bacillus subtilis is widely consumed as industrial enzyme due to its enhanced properties. Owing to its nontoxic properties, bacillus subtilis pesticides are regarded as environmentally friendly, with little or no effect on humans, wildlife, pollinators, and most other beneficial insects.

The bacillus subtilis market is highly competitive owing to the presence of major local players. Competition is also influenced by shift in demand and costs. Global players are adopting research and development strategies and engaging in technological advancements in order to produce unique products. Prominent companies operating in the bacillus subtilis market include Bayer, Aumgene Biosciences, Real IPM, Wuhan Kernel Bio-Technology Co., Ltd, BASF SE, Deerland Enzymes, Inc., and Lonza.