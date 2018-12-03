Award winning Pocklington based detection equipment manufacturer, Detectamet, appoint Group Marketing Manager

After 15 years of exponential growth, the market leader in detectable products for the food and pharmaceutical industries, has appointed a Group Marketing Manager to further strengthen their international team.

“We’ve seen a phenomenal growth in demand for our products, ” says Helen Morrison, Detectamet’s Group Managing Director, “and with this appointment, we can now focus on strengthening our global position. The last fifteen years have been about growing the company and we have achieved remarkable success to date, but by creating this position we can now move the company into its next phase of growth.

“Our new Group Marketing Manager, Hellen Tordoff, has a wealth of business 2 business marketing experience, bringing much needed skills to the team,” concludes Helen.