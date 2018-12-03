Advancement of eAlpha!

Growth is something that every organisation or business needs to stay stable in the market. The year 2010 had been a epic time when eAlpha jewel was launched. Where women around India were given a chance to browse over the stylish AD jewellery. Later, in the same year eAlpha jewel was changed into e-mela which was known for women’s clothing. Keeping fashion and style at the priority e-mela had all the exclusive women’s sarees and suits.

Advancement is one thing that brings a vast change. Even though after having a tough competition with numerous other websites, in the year 2012, e-mela was successfully changed into eAlpha.

eAlpha is an online shopping store, a venture of GBS group, where you can scroll over a wide range of products like jewellery, women’s clothing, electronic items, home and kitchen appliances, office stationary gifts, footwear, apparels, beauty and health products, fitness and sports. All kinds of brands are available here. Our office is located in Indore.

Over this years we have grown a lot, from just being a jewellery store to being a online store for various products as aforementioned, eAlpha has gained a lot. This major change was to make our customers feel delighted, not only with prices and the services but also with the quality of products. We believe in endeavouring and make your visit worth and pleasurable at eAlpha. We always welcome our customers suggestions about our enhancement and their betterment. eAlpha being an economic shopping site can make you purchase products that you desire under your budget.

Keeping in mind, the customers taste and preference, we periodically launch various offers, attractive discounts. Visiting our website regularly can lead you to avail these offers and discounts. This also lets customers knew about the advancement we keep making for better convenience for our customers.

After getting a good response, by only having the website which could be operated through a browser, eAlpha successfully came up with their mobile app for ease and customer’s convenience. This app is available exclusively for Android users and can be downloaded from play-store. To provide customers the comfort to place a order, they render their customer’s with “order on whats app” facility which is rarely available on other websites.

As, ealpha.com seeks to build the most customer-centric online end for customers to find and discover practically anything they want to buy online by providing them more of what they desire – vast choice, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and comfortable experience; and provide sellers with a world-class eCommerce platform. To make our customers serve in a more better way, the eAlpha website has been updated with a unique layout and design, with extra-ordinary and super amazing feature to make it’s usage more easy.

All Consumers on ealpha.com have a proper and easy access to thousands of products which hold across hundreds of categories. They are benefited by a safe and secure payment methods including; Cash on Delivery, online payment etc.

eAlpha also offers 24×7 customer service support, and a globally recognised and comprehensive 100% purchase protection for all the products that customers buy.