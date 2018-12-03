Adhesives and Sealants Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2017 to 2023

Our latest research report entitled Adhesives and Sealants Market (by product (water based, solvent bases, hot melt, reactive), technology (construction, automotive, packaging, transportation, footwear, furniture), application (construction, automotive, packaging, transportation, footwear, furniture)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Adhesives and Sealants. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Adhesives and Sealants cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Adhesives and Sealants growth factors.

The forecast Adhesives and Sealants Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Adhesives and Sealants on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global adhesives and sealants market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.8% and 4.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023 and reach USD 62 billion by 2023.

In 2014, the size of global adhesive and sealants market was valued over USD 45 billion. While in 2015, the size of adhesive and sealants market surpassed USD 47 billion. The global adhesives and sealants market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 3.8% and 4.3% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023 and reach USD 62 billion by 2023. The key factors driving the growth of adhesives and sealants market include expansion of construction industry, growing transportation sectors, and rising demand in automotive and packaging industry. However, the growth of adhesive and sealants market is restrained by stringent government regulations and fluctuating prices of raw material used to manufacture adhesive and sealants. Nevertheless, the growing application of adhesives in medical application is anticipated to bring new opportunities for leading players in this market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global adhesive and sealants market by product type, by technology, by application and by region. The market segmentation based on type of product includes acrylic, polyurethane, polyvinyl acetate (PVA), epoxy, EVA. On the basis of technology market is segmented into water based, solvent bases, hot melt and reactive, and others, whereas application segment comprises pressure sensitive, construction, automotive, packaging, transportation, footwear, furniture and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Henkel AG & Co., KGaA, 3M, H.B., Fuller, Arkema Group (Bostik), ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tools Works), Sika, Mapei, RPM, and Dow Chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of adhesive and sealants globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of adhesive and sealants market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the adhesive and sealants market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the adhesives and sealants market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the adhesives and sealants to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

