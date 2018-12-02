The Distribution Experience Sunday December 9th 2019 5-8PM

THE DISTRIBUTION EXPERIENCE

Sunday December 9th 2019 5-8 PM

CONFIRMED DISTRIBUTORS

• FOCUS FEATURES – Courtney Cunniff – Head of Acquisitions

• VISIONS FILMS/SONY – Lise Romanoff

• ROADSIDE ATTRACTIONS – Howard Cohen

• INDIE RIGHTS – Michael Madison & Linda Nelson

• GRAVITAS – Tony Piantedosi – Director of Acquisitions

• EPIC – Yulissa Morales – US Dist. Sr. Manager

• CBS FILMS – Scott Shooman – Acquisitions

• TRICOAST – Daisy Hamilton – Acquisitions

• COHEN MEDIA – Brooke Iskra – Acquisitions

• INDICAN – Shuan Hill – President

• FREESTYLE RELEASING – Bill Vergas

• THE ORCHARD – Danielle DiGiacomo – VP of Acquisitions

• FLOURISHING FILMS – Efuru Flowers – CEO & Founder

• FANDOR – Gail Gendler – Head of Programming

Limited spacing, use code Early & save https://new-media-film-festival.myshopify.com/products/the-distribution-experience

WHAT –

5-6:30 Learn from Sydney Levine & Peter Belsito and Susan Johnston, as they share wisdom on strategy, monetization, the International Film Circuit, your career & distribution.

6:30-8

Meet & Engage with Distributors & Independent Sales Reps.

• Anyone with a project from pitch phase to finished is welcome.

• All distributors attending will receive registration info with your project info

• Receive a U.S. Film Distributors A-Z Report ($59 value)

• Iced Tea, Water & Nosh provided. Optional $1 cocktail w/ Hooch.co app

WHEN – Sunday, December 9th 2018 5-8PM

WHERE – White Horse Tavern in the Great Room 41 S De Lacey Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105

WHO –

Sydney Levine – has been in the international film business since 1975. In 1977, 20th Century Fox International hired her as the first woman in international distribution. She has also worked in shorts acquisitions and international distribution from 1978 to 1980, before moving to international feature film acquisitions for U.S. distribution until 1988. From 1988 to 2008 with her own company, FilmFinders, tracked rights for film buyers of all indie feature films worldwide. In 2008 she sold her company and database to IMDb, an Amazon company.

She continues working with the Cannes Film Festival’s Industry Workshop and the Short Corner, often giving the opening presentation, with the Kisakes Short Film Festival in Istanbul and other film markets and festivals around the world, presenting workshops and presentations about the international film circuit and emerging filmmakers’ career strategies. In January she will chair The Women’s Film Conference at the Dhaka Film Festival In Bangladesh.

Peter Belsito – was a founding member of Newsreel, a radical anti-war student filmmaking collective. He was a founding member of the Independent Feature Project (IFP) in New York City in 1981 and opened the IFP office in Los Angeles (now FIlmIndependent). He was a founding member of the Chicano Cinema Coalition.

He worked in publishing for ten years for Charles T. Munger, Vice Chairman of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, and assisted Sydney Levine in founding FilmFinders in 1988 as a blue chip film acquisitions tracking and consulting firm. He came on board full time in 1995 as a FilmFinders partner, Executive VP. Fourteen years after Ms. Levine’s successful launch of FilmFinders, He has a profound sense of seeking just compensation for filmmakers and their works.

Susan Johnston – known as a Media Futurist, is President of Select Services Films, Inc. and founded the critically acclaimed New Media Film Festival ® in 2009. The festival honors stories worth telling by bridging story and technology with innovative mediums and ever changing delivery platforms.

Susan has spoken at major conferences including American Film Market, NAB & NATPE about the future of media, content and technology space. An Emmys® New Media Interactive member, Professor Emeritus New Media and was Knighted in 2017. As an innovator, Susan produced the 1st live stream HD talk show, 1st mobile series, 1st to screen AI created content, 1st to offer Emmys consulting and Broadcasting, 1st to show VR as a collaborative experience, 1st to distribute micro content.

See you there – sign up today https://new-media-film-festival.myshopify.com/products/the-distribution-experience

Your receipt will have a registration link to put in your project and contact info for the distributors.