Predictive Analytics In The Wholesale Trade Market

The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses the past data to predict the future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline their operations, manage their inventory and perform profitability analysis.

Non-durable goods merchant wholesalers sell nondurable goods to other businesses. This industry comprises establishments in wholesaling nondurable products, such as paper products, apparel, groceries, alcoholic beverages, chemical products, etc. Non-durable goods generally have a life expectancy of less than three years.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL NON-DURABLE GOODS MERCHANT WHOLESALERS MARKET AT NEARLY $4 TRILLION IN 2017

Western Europe was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, technology implementation in the wholesale industry also increases streamlines to operations. Digitization in wholesale trade market enhances the customer experience by efficiently engaging with them through seamless connectivity. It allows the wholesale companies to automate their sales order process and create an omni-channel strategy that is interacting with customers on all sales channels and giving customers with multiple purchase options.

C&S Wholesale Grocers was the biggest player in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market in 2017, with revenues of $30 billion in 2017. C&S Wholesale Grocers’ strategy focuses mainly on their core wholesale supply business. C&S acquired the wholesale distribution and supply business of Houston-based Grocers Supply Co. The purchase expanded C&S’s distribution footprint to the Southwest, where GSC supplied more than 900 independent grocery stores, including Hispanic-themed Fiesta Mart.

