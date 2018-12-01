Polyurethane (PU) Foam Market-Size, Share, Trends Analysis & Industry Forecast 2017-2025

The factors such as lightweight, corrosion proof, dents proof, shock and noise proof, retained shape and structure is increasing the application of polyurethane foam such as in automobiles and tire retreading industry. According to Goldstein Research, the global polyurethane foam market size is set to reach nearly USD 80 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period (2017-2025). Moreover, with global furniture market size, the polyurethane foam demand has been increased owing to huge use in cushion, pillows and seating furniture. Also, huge growth of global outdoor furniture market also significantly increased the demand of polyurethane foam within the furniture industry.

The demand of polyurethane foam is growing considerably owing to reduced wastage, raised recyclability and heightened lifecycle of the end product. Moreover, the growing industrialization results in the cumulative use of polyurethane foam in construction, packaging, furniture and footwear, thereby driving the global market.

One of the major and niche industry which also helped the growth of polyurethane demand is the tire recycling industry, where the polyurethane form is increasingly use to prevent flattening of tires and increases life of tire. This also helps it gaining significant space in the airless tires market .

Market Segmentation

Based on our in-depth analysis of global polyurethane foam Market, it can be segmented as follows:

By Polyurethane Foam Type

o Rigid Foams

o Flexible Foams

o Spray Foams

By Density Composition

o Low-Density Polyurethane Foam

 Reticulated Polyurethane Foams

 Polyester Foams

 Polyether Foams

o Medium Polyurethane Foams

o High-Density Polyurethane Foams

By End Users

o Construction Industry

 Thermal Insulation

 Air Sealing

o Furniture Industry

 Mattress and Pillows

 Carpet Cushioning

 Seating

o Automotive Industry

 Door Panels

 Energy Absorbers

 Seat Foams

 Sound Absorption

 Cushion Overlays

 Vibration Dampening

o Packaging Industry

 Composite Packaging

 Foam Packaging

o Footwear

 Shoe Bottoms

 Shoe Midsoles

 Shoe Upper

o Others

By Region

o North America Polyurethane foam Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Europe Polyurethane foam Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Middle East And Africa Polyurethane foam Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Latin America Polyurethane foam Market Analysis, 2016-2024

o Asia Pacific Polyurethane foam Market Analysis, 2016-2024

“Global Polyurethane foam Market Outlook 2024” includes comprehensive overview of the global polyurethane foam market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by polyurethane foam type, by composition, by end users and by geography.

Company Profiling of Some Major Companies Covered in this Market Study

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, ExxonMobil Corporation, Ineos Group AG, Arkema S.A., DuPont, etc.

Key Highlights in Global Polyurethane foam Market Report:

• The global polyurethane foam market report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players, their business strategies, financial analysis, product portfolio, revenue distribution, R&D activities and investments. The competitive analysis also analyses the mergers, acquisitions and partnership scenario in the industry.

• The comprehensive analysis of polyurethane foam market report is drafted as per the clients to help them in assessing their business strategies in the competitive environment.

• Global polyurethane foam market report encompasses the analysis of new opportunities emerging in the market, major factors driving the growth of market, and the factors posing threats & challenges to the market.

• The polyurethane foam market outlook also comprises the market analysis based on market dynamics, risk factors, USP analysis, SWOT analysis, BPS Analysis & market attractiveness.

• Further the polyurethane foam market report includes the expert analysis and remarks showcasing the complete overview of the market based on intensive analysis of political, economic, social, technological, environmental & legal factors of each region covered in the market.