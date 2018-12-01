Government Tax Lien Network – Prominent Tax Lien Education Training Institution

Government Tax Lien Network is an education institution company in Emeryville, California. The institution trains the students about tax lien certificate. It educates the students to invest in real world properties. Tax Lien is the main education in this institution. Students can learn various methods behind tax lien and investing methods. Their class lectures are converted into audio, written and book format. They have real lien available to train, students can buy these liens for future reference.

Tax Lien and Its Investment Methods

Investing in a tax lien property is a very easy. If the rules and regulations are clearly known then buying a tax lien is very simple. Generally, tax lien is issued for the property which does not paid the tax amount fully or correctly. If the IRS government notices the unpaid tax amount, they seize the property and issue a federal notification. After, the notification period over, the IRS put the property as delingual property. This delingual property is then issued to the peoples who are looking to buy the tax liens. Tax lien investment also gives you high interest rate in return up to 8% to 36%. The interest rate is varying for every country.

Tax Lien Properties

Tax Lien Certificate makes you first position lien holder on real estate. Properties like pending tax payment, partially paid taxes and delingual properties may have high possibility to be punished by a tax lien. IRS can sell the property to some lien holders who are willing to invest in that property for a period of time. Interest rates are specified in the respective forms issued by the IRS. The punished property will not release to the owner until they paid the full tax amount.

About Government Tax Lien Network

Government Tax Lien Network is the tax lien educating institution in Emeryville, California. They are providing premium education to their students in audio, written and book format. Students can buy these materials to start an early investment in real world. They have an updated lien list where students can easily identify the active liens in their country. They also run free events on tax liens regularly. For more information’s on tax lien properties, visit their website at https://www.governmenttaxliennetwork.com/

Address

4225 Executive Square St. 600

La Jolla, CA 92037

Phone: 888-306-8171