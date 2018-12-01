Base Metals Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2017-2025

According to Goldstein Research, most of the large base metal consuming nations recorded significant acceleration in demand on account of rapid urban population progression, considerable government investment in infrastructure, housing and urban development and the expansion of the manufacturing sector. Moreover, rising construction and industrial activities across the world is raising the demand for base metals and also driving the growth of base metals market. Aluminum has largest application in construction and transportation industry along with various other industries. On the other hand, reducing automotive and aircrafts weight, and going economic and ecological to cut CO2 is the chief driving factor in the growth of global high strength steel market, which is significantly create demand for specific base metals.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific accounts for highest production of base metals. China base metals market tops the list in terms of annual production of Aluminum, Copper and Zinc. China accounts for world’s largest aluminum company China Hongqiao Group. However, China’s steel production is projected to steadily decline due to slowdown in construction activities, stringent environmental policies and supply side reforms.

Market Segmentation

Based on our in-depth analysis of Global base metal Market, it can be segmented as follows:

By Base Metals Type

o Copper

o Zinc

o Lead

o Nickel

o Aluminum

o Tin

By Region

o North America Base metal Market Analysis, 2017-2025

o Europe Base metal Market Analysis, 2017-2025

o Middle East And Africa Base metal Market Analysis, 2017-2025

o Latin America Base metal Market Analysis, 2017-2025

o Asia Pacific Base metal Market Analysis, 2017-2025

Based on geography, Chile is regarded as 2nd most attractive country for mining investments. In 2016 Chile experienced strikes at key mines. Even then the total copper production reached 5.5 million tons in the same year, as per our Chile copper production statistics.

“Global Base metal Market Outlook 2025” includes comprehensive overview of the global base metal market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by base metal type and by geography.

Company Profiling of Some Major Companies Covered in this Market Study

Glencore plc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Codelco, BHP, Teck Resources Limited, Auribis AG, Rio Tinto Group, Vale S.A., Norilsk Nickel, etc.

Key Highlights in Global Base metal Market Report:

• The global base metal market report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players, their business strategies, financial analysis, product portfolio, revenue distribution, R&D activities and investments. The competitive analysis also analyses the mergers, acquisitions and partnership scenario in the industry.

• The comprehensive analysis of base metal market report is drafted as per the clients to help them in assessing their business strategies in the competitive environment.

• Global base metal market report encompasses the analysis of new opportunities emerging in the market, major factors driving the growth of market, and the factors posing threats & challenges to the market.

• The base metal market outlook also comprises the market analysis based on market dynamics, risk factors, USP analysis, SWOT analysis, BPS Analysis & market attractiveness.

• Further the base metal market report includes the expert analysis and remarks showcasing the complete overview of the market based on intensive analysis of political, economic, social, technological, environmental & legal factors of each region covered in the market.