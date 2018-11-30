Xanthan Gum Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2017-2023

Our latest research report entitled Xanthan Gum Market (by application(oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products, paper and coating, oil &gas, food & beverages)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Xanthan Gum. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Xanthan Gum cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Xanthan Gum growth factors.

The forecast Xanthan Gum Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Xanthan Gum on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.” The market size of global xanthan gum surpassed USD 870 million in 2015 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR between 6.5% – 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Xanthan gum is a polysaccharide secreted by the bacterium xanthomonas campestris. Xanthan gum is commonly used as a food additive and food thickening agent especially in salad for instance. It is produced by the process of fermentation of various sugars such as lactose, sucrose and glucose or formed by adding powered polysaccharide into liquid medium to form gum. Moreover, it is used as a stabilizing agent in cosmetic and personal care product and also performs the function of lubrication in various drilling operations.

Increasing use of xanthan gum as an emulsion across wide applications such as salad dressing, toppings, relishes sauces, non-fat milk, dairy products and baked & frozen food coupled with growth in food and beverages industry are considered to be the key factors driving the growth of xanthan gum market. Moreover, rising cosmetic market and lower price of xanthan gum are likely to boost the growth of this market over the forecast period. One of the key restraints of xanthan gum market is reinforced anti-dumping policies by U.S and other developed economies and supply of mistrust quality of xanthan gum by china, which is leading producer of xanthan gum.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global xanthan gum market by application and by region. The market segmentation based on application includes major end user segment such as oil and gas drilling, food and beverages, cosmetic and personal care products and others includes pharmaceuticals, paper and coating etc. Moreover, oil &gas and food & beverages are the most lucrative end user segments and together accounted more than 70% of market share in 2015. Food and beverages is anticipated to be the fastest growing application of xanthan gum over the forecast period.

