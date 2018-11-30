The 5th Eurasian Economic Congress and 10th Indian Russian Dialogue concludes successfully in Moscow

Achievers World’ successfully organised its 25th International Achievers Congress in Moscow along with 5th Eurasian Economic Congress and 10th Indian-Russian Business Dialogue on 23rd November, 2018.

The Congress was attended by more than 500 business delegates from CIS Countries and India. The Chief Guest was Mr. Sergei Cheryomin, Minister of Moscow City Government, Chairman of the Board of Business Council for Cooperation with the Republic of India and

H.E. Mr. D.B. Venkatesh Varma, Ambassador of India to the Russian Federation

with other prominent guests like Mr. Sammy Kotwani, President of Indian Business Alliance , Mr. Oleg Prozorov, CEO, Director General, Member of the Board, Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Russia. Mr.Alexei Pilko, Director of Eurasian Communication Center. Mr. Harish Chandra, Chief Editor, Achievers’ World and many others dignitaries.

In this event, prominent Achievers and companies were honoured with “Achievers World Leadership Awards” and “Brand Impact Award” in their respective fields.

Shabnam Asthana noted PR expert and Managing Director – Empowered Solutions was an invited panelist for the session on “ How to overcome crisis “ and expressed her views on furthering Bilateral relations between India and Russia through manpower positioning and branding. Shabnam was very optimistic about the business relations between the two countries and emphasized on the encouragement of entrepreneurship.

“ I feel very privileged to be the only invited Indian woman speaker and this understandably comes with a lot of responsibility, since my views I hope will be representative of the views of business women and entrepreneurs not only from India but globally too .”

Shabnam received great appreciation and applause for her impeccable and flawless anchoring of the award ceremony during the inaugural session.

The core agenda of the event was to develop vibrant business and economic relationships between India and CIS countries.