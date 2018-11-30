Pipe Insulation Market – Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023 – By Type, End User & Geography

November 30, 2018 – Global Pipe Insulation Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR owing to its associated advantages. Thermal insulation causes additional charges to customers if it is applied on a small pipeline. However, in cases where pipelines carrying hot fluids, cold fluids or any particular chemical need to be insulated thermally; thermal insulation for pipelines stand utmost important. Thermal insulation offers numerous advantages such as reduction of heat loss resulting into reduction of additional charges; also the insulation prevents the pipeline from freezing or condensing. Pipe insulation also yields in control of fluids and energy saving. With such benefits, the end-use industries prefer installing a thermal insulation on pipes.

Technically, pipe insulation is an ever ending process in pipe industries. Applications such as thermal insulation in refineries, underwater pipelines and cross-country pipelines are some fundamental insulations to regulate loss of energy and enhance extended life of pipelines. Type and temperature of the fluid coupled with geographical distances and operating conditions determine the thickness of thermal insulation. Commercially, several industries carry out pipe insulation activities to ensure ideal operation of liquids in a pipeline. Benefits such as easy application and other advantages disclose lucrative opportunities in this market. Overall, the pipe insulation industry market is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR in the assessment period.

Pipe insulation market is driven by factors such as ease of usage and numerous advantages offered by insulation method in several industries. Additionally, the inner core pipe is safeguarded from external abrasion and corrosion which enhances the life of pipeline. Moreover, pipe insulation also enhances the operating speed as well as the productivity of the plant. Pipe insulation industry is segmented into hot insulation and cold insulation, based on insulation type. Based on material type, the pipe insulation industry is bifurcated into mineral wool, glass wool, polyethylene, cellular glass, elastomeric foam & rigid foam and aerogel.

Pipe insulation industry market is segmented into petrochemical industries, pharmaceutical industries and chemical industries. Based on geography, the market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle-East & Africa. North America, Europe & Middle-East regions possess enormous oil fields and petrochemical plants which are anticipated to boost market growth for the forecast period. Developing nations are expected to contribute significantly to the pipe insulation industry market during the assessment period.

The pipe insulation industry includes Tenaris, HERTEL, Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited, CHEMTECH Foundation, Huntsman International LLC, The Bayou Companies, PROTEK ASIA, TechnipFMC plc, Perma-Pipe Inc, SAT INSULATION MATERIALS INDUSTRY LLC, Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co, and Mowco Industry Ltd.

Market Segment:

This report studies Pipe Insulation focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Owens Corning

Armacell

Johns Manville

Rockwool

Knauf Insulation

ITW

K-flex

Kingspan

Wincell

Kaimann GmbH

Paroc Group

ISOCLIMA

ODE YALITIM

NMC

Frost King

Huamei

Split by Product Types, with production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

Fiberglass

Mineral Wool

Elastomeric Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Others

Split by applications, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Pipe Insulation in each application, can be divided into

District Heating and Cooling

Commercial and Residential Buildings

Industrial Pipelines

Others

Table of Contents

1 Pipe Insulation Market Overview

2 Global Pipe Insulation Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Pipe Insulation Production by Regions (2013-2018)

4 Global Pipe Insulation Consumption (K m3) by Regions (2013-2018)

5 Global Pipe Insulation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Types

6 Global Pipe Insulation Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Pipe Insulation Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Pipe Insulation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Pipe Insulation Market Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

