Nicholson Clinic Receives Prestigious Awards

Plano, TX, Nov 16, 2018 – Dr. Nick Nicholson is internationally recognized for his expertise as one of the nation’s top leading bariatric surgeons andan instructor on bariatric surgical weight loss procedures. He’s racked up 11 years of awards in D Magazine’s “Best Doctors” in Dallas plus 7 awards for “Best Doctors” in Collin County. He’s also been voted “Best Bariatric Surgeon” by Living Magazine Readers for Best of McKinney/Allen 2014-2016, Best of Three-Eighty North for 2016 & 2017 and Best of Frisco/Plano & Richardson/Murphy for 2018.

Known to The Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP) as a Verified Surgeon for Baylor Scott & White Regional Medical Center at Plano, and the founder of Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery, Dr. Nick Nicholson along with his team of specialists offer the best range of solutions for people who want to lose weight.

When deciding which weight loss solution in the Dallas/Plano, Texas area is the best approach, the most significant successes begin by having skilled minimally invasive surgeons, and an arsenal of multidisciplinary specialists working together to build an individually tailored and comprehensive plan. Programs include psychological, nutritional, & physical evaluations, in addition to counseling/support groups, and long-term coordination of care to ensure optimal results.

This amazing team located in Texas includes top-performing experts in every available weight loss surgery procedure. Nicholson Clinic’s surgeonsspecialize in Gastric Bypass, Sleeve Gastrectomy, Revision Surgery, Gastric LAP-Band, and Gastric Balloon procedures, along with non-surgical weight loss options.

All surgeons are also highly trained in minimally invasive laparoscopic abdominal procedures, and as a result, not only specialize in bariatric surgery, but also gallbladder removal, hiatal hernia repair to treat acid reflux and abdominal wall hernia repair. “Many of our bariatric patients, due to their weight and pre-existing conditions, have these medical needs as well, so we are equipped to help with all these health concerns” says Dr. Nick Nicholson.

Nicholson Clinic’s team of surgeons include:

Brian M. Long, MD, specializing in laparoscopic bariatric surgery, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and revisional procedures. He has extensive experience in minimally invasive general surgical procedures including repairing abdominal wall hernia, gallbladder surgery, gastric reflux procedures, colon, and intestinal surgery. Dr. Long is board certified in general surgery, has been named a“Top Doctor” numerous times by Washingtonian Magazine and Washington Consumer Checkbook. Two-time award recipient of the Resident Teaching Award from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Long was the Medical Director of the Sibley Center for Weight Loss Surgery, a surgeon with Johns Hopkins Community Physicians Surgery at Foxhall, and he served as Chief of Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery as well as the assistant residency program director, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center from 2004-2006. From 2002-2004 while stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, he led a Critical Care Air Transport Team on deployment in the Persian Gulf to support Operation Enduring Freedom.

Dr. Thomas Roshek, MD is board certified in General Surgery and is fellowship trained in advanced laparoscopic and bariatric surgical procedures. He is experienced in the treatment of abdominal and groin hernias, gastroesophageal reflux disease, obesity, and disorders of the gallbladder, skin, and soft tissues. Dr. Rosheks’ awards include One of D Magazine’s “Best Doctors” in Dallas for 2012–2013, 2016.D Magazine’s “Best Doctors” in Collin County 2013, 2016–2018.Texas Monthly Super Docs, Texas Rising Stars for 2014 and 2015, recipient of the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons Resident Achievement Award in 2009, and received the Tufts University School of Medicine Excellence in Teaching Award.

In addition to surgeons specializing in weight loss procedures, Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers an extensive team of supporting specialists such as dieticians,nutritional experts, physical & mental health professionals all aimed in achieving the same goal: to help patients achieve their weight loss goals so they can lead a happier, healthier life.

From pre-operative assessments to post-operative care and support, Nicholson Clinic For Weight Loss Surgery is the star role model in effective approaches for an education of what it takes to assist patients in their journey for permanently beating obesity and eliminating most of the health complications frequently seen accompanying this problem causing health issue for too many Americans.

About Nicholson Clinic

Founded by Dr. Nick Nicholson, one of the country’s leading weight loss surgeons and co-author of “Weight Loss Surgery: The Real Skinny,” the Nicholson Clinic for Weight Loss Surgery offers a variety of options to help patients gain control of their weight. Dr. Nicholson also founded Abdominal Surgery Specialistshelping patients treat conditions including gallbladders, hernias and reflux.