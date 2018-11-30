NGS Sample Preparation Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity And Value Chain 2017-2027

DNA contains the blueprints of life. Within its structures are the codes required for the assembly of proteins and non-coding RNA – these molecular machineries affect all the biological systems that create and maintain life. By understanding the sequence of DNA, researchers have been able to elucidate the structure and function of proteins as well as RNA and have gained an understanding of the underlying causes of disease. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a powerful platform that has enabled the sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. This technology involves steps such as library preparation followed by clone amplification and cyclic array sequencing. This technology is used for applications including human whole genome sequencing (WGS), whole exome sequencing, targeted sequencing using panels of a few to thousands of genes, and expression profiling.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Drivers and Restraints

NSG samples are being used for the sequencing of genomes. These genomes are being used for the preparation of specialized medicines. Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is driving the growth of this market. Increasing need for the personalized medicines and clinical diagnosis is driving the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Technological advancements in sample preparation procedures and kits to standardize and simplify steps are driving the growth of NGS sample preparation market.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Segmentation

The global NGS sample preparation market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and region.

On the basis of technology the global NGS sample preparation market can segmented as:

Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single Molecule Real Time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

On the basis of application the global NGS sample preparation market can be segmented into:

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Precision Medicine

Agriculture and Animal Research

Other Applications

On the basis of end user the global NGS sample preparation market can be segmented into:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Institutes

CMOs

CROs

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Overview

NGS has revolutionized the genome sequencing market. NGS sample preparation market is expected to show significant growth over forecast period. Increasing need for personalized treatment is driving the growth of this market. Increase in the healthcare spending and improvement in the healthcare technology are the major factors for the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Increasing incidence of disease conditions like cancer and use of NGS for diagnostic purpose in cancer and management or treatment of disease the boosting the growth. Aging population is also expected to drive the growth of NGS sample preparation market. Single molecule real time sequencing is expected to be fastest growing segment due to real time preparation of samples. Drug discovery and diagnostic application are expected be highest revenue generating and fastest growing NGS sample preparation segments. Biopharmaceutical companies are biggest user of NGS samples as these companies are focusing on development of new drugs.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the NGS sample preparation market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is most attractive region for the NGS sample preparation market attributing to the presence of key biopharmaceutical players in this region and technological advancements. Followed by which is Europe and Japan. These markets are also growing significantly due to the focus of research institutes on development of new methods of NGS sample preparation and aging population. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is also expected to show significant growth in NGS sample preparation market due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure.

NGS Sample Preparation Market: Key Players

Some of the market participants in the global NGS sample preparation market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F Hoffman-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Eurofins Scientific and Macrogen, Inc.