Global Polyethylene Market Outlook & Industry Forecast 2017-2025

Polyethylene is the most frequently used material, due to its unique features of durability, acid, and chemicals resistant which have been backing factor in the growth of plastics and packaging industries. Goldstein Research analyst forecast that the global polyethylene market size is set to reach USD 138.6 million metric tons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. The global polyethylene market is driven by the growth of forwarding and backward linkages. Moreover, environmental concerns towards sustainable management of non-renewable resources, trend of producing polyethylene have transformed from traditional practices of using crude oil towards using organic routes, through biological enzymatic reactions. Such trends will continue the growth pace of plastic industry on the line of sustainability.

Technology advancement over the period of time has triggered the growth not only in global polyethylene market but also the other industries such as plastic industry, packaging industry and recycled plastic market. The waste polyethylene is recycled to further manufacture products. One of the applications of polyethylene recycling is producing plastic cement that uses 60% – 40% polyethylene waste. Thus, as per our Global Cement Industry Overview, polyethylene market is also contributing as a driving factor for cement market.

Global polyethylene market industry also contains technological advancements, product development and investment strategies accepted by major market players in order to enlarge their business across the globe.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of our in-depth analysis, global polyethylene market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

• Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

By Material

• Packaging Industry

• Plastics Industry

• Food and Beverages industry

• Construction industry

• Automobile Industry

• Electronic and Electrical Industry

By Technologies

• Films and Sheets extrusion

• Injection Molding

• Pipe Extrusion

• Blow Molding

• Others

Based on Geography

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Polyethylene Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America) Polyethylene Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden &RoE) Polyethylene Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Polyethylene Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

• Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, RoMEA) Polyethylene Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion)}

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific accounted for largest market share of 49.3% in 2017. Asia pacific polyethylene market has been the largest importer of polyethylene for supply to vast packaging industry, plastics industry and others. In 2016, APAC polyethylene market remained up, when all other major market faced footfall in sales. The Dow chemical company experienced increased in volume in Asia, up by 16.0%, highest as compared to all other regions due to favorable tax rate in Asia-Pacific.

Polyethylene is obtained from petroleum oil. Moreover, oil refinery as well as chemical and petrochemical industry contributes in approximately 10% of the GDP of GCC countries. Thus, production of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) has shifted from traditional centers such as North America and Western Europe to the Middle East and Asia. As a result, GCC polyethylene market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2017-2025.

“Global Polyethylene Market Outlook 2025” contains a comprehensive overview of the global polyethylene market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product, by end users, and by technologies.

Further, for the in-depth exploration, Global Polyethylene Market Report encompasses the industry growth drivers, market challenges, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, risk analysis, Porter’s five force model and SWOT analysis. This market report also comprises competitive outlook of some of the major industry players profiling of companies such as BASF, The Dow Chemical Company, China Petrochemical, DuPont, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, Exxon Mobil, SABIC etc. The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

Overall, the report embodies the global polyethylene market past and present trends along with market predictions that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for development opportunities, new players searching potentials and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.