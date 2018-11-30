Global Adhesives and Sealants Industry Report & Market Forecast 2016-2024

The report published by Goldstein Research on global Adhesives and sealants market shows that the size of Adhesives and sealants market is expected to reach USD 62.8 billion by 2024 from an estimated market size of USD 43.6 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2016-2024. The application of Adhesives & sealants in fast-growing automotive, packaging & construction industries is majorly driving the growth of the global Adhesives and sealants market. This market is also getting fuelled due to the advancement in global Structural Adhesive Tape Market as adhesives tapes are widely used in construction industry. On the other hand, packaging industry is majorly using the laminating adhesive as laminating adhesive reduces the product weight, controls leakage of fluid or gases and seals the joints. Such developments are contributing towards the immense growth of global laminating adhesives market.

Global Adhesives and sealants market segmentation has been done on the basis of Adhesives tape, sealants type, application and geography. Based on the Adhesives tape, the water-based Adhesives segment is witnessed to have the highest demand in packaging and construction industry. Whereas based on sealants types, silicon-based sealant segment accounted for the highest market share of 30.0% owing to its impressive chemical properties such as durability and strength.

Global Adhesives and sealants industry is dominated by the Asia Pacific with a market share of 32.5% in 2015 owing to high demand from fast-developing countries such as China & India. The Asia Pacific is closely followed by North America Adhesives and sealants market share of 20.0%.

Download Exclusive Sample Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/request-sample/global-Adhesives-and-sealants-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

Market Segmentation

The Adhesives and Sealants Market can be segmented as follows:

By Adhesives Type

• Water-Based Adhesivess

• Solvent-Based Adhesivess

• Hot Melt Adhesivess

• Pressure-Sensitive Adhesivess

By Sealants Type

• Acrylic Sealant

• Silicone Sealant

• Polyurethane Sealant

• Butyl Sealant

• Others (Polysulfide, Latex etc.)

By Application

• Joinery Operations

• Construction

• Packaging

• Others (Assembly Operations, Decorative Films)

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

• Asia Pacific

Global Adhesives and sealants industry is dominated by the Asia Pacific with a market share of 32.5% in 2015 owing to high demand from fast-developing countries such as China & India. The Asia Pacific is closely followed by North America Adhesives and sealants market share of 20.0%. Moreover, UAE adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.63% to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2025.

Adhesive and sealants market has been witnessing positive growth on the back of rising demand in automotive sector. The rising electric vehicles market has pushed market players to adopt advanced adhesives and sealants to cater high-end quality vehicles. The automotive industry is more focusing on replacing welding activities for engine and chases assembly with adhesives and sealants to reduce overall vehicle weight in order achieve better fuel efficiency.

Browse Full Report: https://www.goldsteinresearch.com/report/global-Adhesives-and-sealants-market-outlook-2024-global-opportunity-and-demand-analysis-market-forecast-2016-2024

“Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis” contains a detailed overview of the global Adhesivess and sealants market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by Adhesives type, sealants type and application.

The Global Adhesives and Sealants Industry Report sum up with the industry growth drivers, revenue, detailed segmentation, data interpretation on the basis of intense primary & secondary market research, Industry challenges, risk analysis, market attractiveness, BPS (Base Point Scale) analysis, Porter’s five force and SWOT analysis. This market report also includes competitive outlook of some of the major players profiling of companies such as 3M Company, Arkema, Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Bostik, RPM International Inc., Illinois Tools Works Inc., etc.

The company profiles include business strategy, geographical revenue distribution, major information of the companies which encompasses business outlook, products, services and industries catered, financial analysis of the company and recent developments.

The global Adhesives and sealants market reports provide an in-depth outlook which includes emerging trends along with market revenue and much more figure & facts including tables, graph etc. that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, capitalist, market investors, Key players searching potential in Adhesives and Sealants Market to enhance their business with their market-centric plans according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

This industry report portrays the Adhesives and sealants market size along with industry projection with a motive to guide industry advisor, consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching for possibilities and other shareholder, stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.