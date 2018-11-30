Cloud Radio Access Network Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 21 % and is expected to reach USD 14 Billion by 2022

Market Highlights:

The Cloud Radio Access Network market is growing expeditiously. High investments in R&D is driving the market. It has been observed that special efforts are taken by many organizations to increase the green footprint. The cloud radio access network contributes to green footprint by lower energy consumption. The Cloud Radio Access Network market is globally emerging across world.

There is a recent news about Ericsson, CEO of the company mentions that they believe virtualization of network functions and related horizontal network architecture creates market for cloud transformation resulting in the growth of cloud radio access network market. Companies like Ericsson and Nokia have mentioned that they would use network virtualization (NFV) for early deployment of 5G.

The Cloud Radio Access Network has many benefits like easier and faster network deployments, increased network flexibility and others. Cloud Radio Access Network requires very low latency between remote radio head (RRH) and base band unit (BBU) which can be obtained by using fiber links. The operators that doesn’t have fiber links, it is difficult for them to adopt the cloud radio access network. High investment are required for the setup of cloud radio access network architecture which is one of the restraining factor in cloud radio access network market.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market has been valued at US $ ~14 Billion by the end of forecast period with ~21% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Cloud Radio Access Network Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the Cloud Radio Access Network Market are- International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Intel (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), ZTE Corporation (China), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Xilinx, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Cloud Radio Access Network Market Segmentation:

The Cloud Radio Access Network Market has been segmented on the basis of component and service. On basis of component the cloud radio access network consists of baseband unit (BBU), optical transmission network (OTN), and remote radio head (RRH). The optical transport network consists of fiber network. The study indicates that optical transmission network segment would dominate the market in radio access network market. The cloud radio access network is segmented on basis of services as network service, system integration and customer service.

Cloud Radio Access Network Market Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis for Cloud Radio Access Network market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region would evolve as a leader in Cloud Radio Access Network market. The study indicates large investments by Asia-Pacific countries towards deploying 5G technology is responsible for the rapid growth in Cloud Radio Access Network market by the forecast period. The study reveals that China would be leading the cloud radio access network market by the forecast period.

