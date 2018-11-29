Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Outlook 2018 Globally, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Report, By Type Of Storage, Application, End User And Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis And Forecast Up To 2024“ The global umbilical cord blood banking market value at US$ 5.60 Billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2024.

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Analysis:

The regulatory body checks for the standardization of recruitment, collection, donor screening, transport, testing, processing, storage, freezing, and distribution and further checks on the thresholds of quality.

The market for umbilical cord blood banking in public banks is also expanding owing to improving coordination between public banks and collecting hospitals and hence, this segment would also achieve significant growth in the coming years till 2024.

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Segmentation Based On:

By Type of Storage:

1. Public cord blood banks

2. Private cord blood banks

3. Coordinated public

4. Private cord blood banks

By Application:

1. Cancer

2, Blood diseases

3. Metabolic disorders

4. Immune diseases

5. Osteoporosis

6. Others

By End User:

1. Hospitals

2. Pharmaceutical companies

3. Research institutes

By Geography:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

Leading Partners of Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market:

AlphaCord, Americord, CBR Systems, Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, CorCell, Cord Blood America, Inc., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Cordlife Group Ltd., FamilyCord, LifeUSA, LifeCell, Maze Cord Blood, StemCyte Inc., Vita 34 AG, ViaCord Inc, and among others.

